Pepper Steak Alfredo Pasta Recipe

Stir-fried pepper steak and creamy fettuccine Alfredo are two dishes that you'd never think to combine. Beyond being completely, wholly different dishes with competing flavor profiles, the two are from entirely different cuisines whose ingredients barely overlap. Pepper steak, a Chinese stir fry made in the US with steak, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, beef broth, and bell peppers, is a robust, umami-filled dish with a salty, savory flavor. Alfredo, on the other hand, is made with butter, cream, and cheese, a rich combination that clashes with the bold flavors of Chinese stir fry. Combining them, then, is a near-impossible task — but we made it happen with the help of another cuisine's star ingredient, gochujang.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shows us the power of gochujang in this pepper steak Alfredo recipe, which marries the creamy Alfredo sauce with savory steak and peppers by adding a touch of heat. The rich and creamy sauce becomes spicy and lightly tangy, making it the perfect pairing for the seared steak and peppers. A fusion of cultures that results in a surprisingly balanced dish, this pepper steak Alfredo is a great way to switch things up in one delicious, spicy, creamy pasta dinner.