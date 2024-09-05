Gochujang Makes For A Perfect, Spicy Pasta Sauce Base

If you've ever dug into a bowl of vegetarian bibimbap and noticed a sticky, vibrantly red sauce drizzling over the white rice and steaming vegetables, then you've probably tried gochujang. Sweet and spicy, the beloved Korean paste combines fermented chiles and soybean powder with barley malt and glutinous rice. While gochujang shines in a multitude of Korean recipes — like stewed, spicy rice cakes known as tteokbokki — its versatility stretches far and wide.

The chili paste has also made waves by starring in pasta recipes, and we're not complaining. Home cooks and recipe developers have paired gochujang with ingredients ranging from heavy cream to tomato paste before tossing the slick, glossy sauce with a short Italian pasta, like rigatoni, paccheri or cavatappi. With a generous dusting of grated Parmesan and a sprinkling of fresh parsley, the result is a deeply flavored dish that combines the joys of both Korean and Italian flavors.