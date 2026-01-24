There are many adjectives to describe chocolate cake; decadent, luscious, and rich are three that come to mind. But crunchy isn't a descriptor of chocolate cake's soft, springy crumb and thick, creamy frosting. However, adding crunch to cake brings even more depth and the perfect contrast to an otherwise soft textural profile. And you can give chocolate cake a satisfying crunch with an ingredient from the breakfast aisle. Cocoa Pebbles is the breakfast cereal that'll enhance both the texture and chocolatey flavor of your next chocolate cake recipe.

Cocoa Pebbles doesn't contain real cocoa, but instead alkalized cocoa known as dutched cocoa. This process takes out the bitterness of real cocoa powder and enhances the sweet, chocolatey flavor, which is why we love it so much in cereal. As an addition to cake, it'll also enhance the chocolate flavor and provide a crunchy contrast. And there are many ways you can incorporate Cocoa Pebbles into your next chocolate cake recipe. The easiest way is to use the Cocoa Pebbles as an exterior coating by simply pressing them into the sides of your freshly frosted cake.

You can also incorporate Cocoa Pebbles into the cake crumb itself by creating a cereal swirl to break up the cake batter. Combine Cocoa Pebbles with a bit of flour, sugar, oil, and chocolate chips to layer on top of a portion of the cake batter, then top it with the rest of the cake batter and bake.