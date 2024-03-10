12 Ways To Add A Crunchy Element To Your Cakes

There are many words to describe the perfect cake: moist, delicate, sweet, buttery, fluffy, dense, crunchy ... err, crunchy? Okay, maybe crunchy isn't the first thing that one envisions when picturing types of cake, but there is a place for crunchy cakes in this world, especially for those who find the treat to be texturally dull. Cakes are notoriously soft and plush, and we're not suggesting that you over-bake a cake into oblivion to make it crunchy. Instead, we encourage you to get creative with cake inclusions or toppings to make for a mostly soft cake with a little bit of crunch.

Whether you bake walnut chunks into a cinnamon-spiced cake or adorn your chocolate masterpiece with Oreos, there are plenty of ways to incorporate crunchy elements into a cake. Now, it's important to note that even the most steadfastly crunchy ingredients might soften up a bit once they're introduced to a moist cake, especially should you layer them in between a cake or bake them right into the batter. Nevertheless, these ingredients will still add plenty of crunch to your cake, and most of them will also add a distinctly sweet, nutty, warming, or even salty flavor profile all their own, so we consider it a win-win to experiment with crunchy bits in your next cake-baking adventure.