The Hearty Roasted Veggie And Lentil Soup You'll Crave All Winter Long

There's nothing like a big bowl of warm soup to comfort and soothe in the winter weather. With so many delightful recipes to choose from, having a handful of go-to's is a must. When you want a soup that's accessible to a number of different diets and provides both great flavor and wholesome nutrition, look no further than Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahnn's recipe for a roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup.

This plant-based soup is filled with protein and fiber in every satisfying sip. Coming together in less than an hour, it will easily become one of your staple soups for winter. The recipe utilizes tomatoes, garlic, onions, carrots, and celery, which are among the best vegetables to roast in the oven. These are paired with hearty brown lentils that tend to retain their shape better than other, creamier varieties, providing a more unique and pleasing texture to the soup.

With a base of vegetable broth, a combination of dried and fresh herbs, and veggies that have been gently tenderized in a hot oven, this soup is a crave-worthy winter favorite. The most effort required is to prepare a sheet pan to roast the tomatoes and root veggies in the oven while simmering your dried lentils and seasoning to perfection. The texture is further enhanced by pureeing the roasted tomatoes before adding to the soup and serving each bowl with a sprinkling of chopped fresh parsley on top.