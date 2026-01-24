The Hearty Roasted Veggie And Lentil Soup You'll Crave All Winter Long
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing like a big bowl of warm soup to comfort and soothe in the winter weather. With so many delightful recipes to choose from, having a handful of go-to's is a must. When you want a soup that's accessible to a number of different diets and provides both great flavor and wholesome nutrition, look no further than Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahnn's recipe for a roasted veggie and tomato lentil soup.
This plant-based soup is filled with protein and fiber in every satisfying sip. Coming together in less than an hour, it will easily become one of your staple soups for winter. The recipe utilizes tomatoes, garlic, onions, carrots, and celery, which are among the best vegetables to roast in the oven. These are paired with hearty brown lentils that tend to retain their shape better than other, creamier varieties, providing a more unique and pleasing texture to the soup.
With a base of vegetable broth, a combination of dried and fresh herbs, and veggies that have been gently tenderized in a hot oven, this soup is a crave-worthy winter favorite. The most effort required is to prepare a sheet pan to roast the tomatoes and root veggies in the oven while simmering your dried lentils and seasoning to perfection. The texture is further enhanced by pureeing the roasted tomatoes before adding to the soup and serving each bowl with a sprinkling of chopped fresh parsley on top.
Savoring the flavors of the winter season
This robust veggie-full soup lets all the best of winter flavors shine with the addition of fresh green herbs, including oregano, rosemary, and thyme. The red chile flakes provide a kick of heat that you can adjust to your desired level of spice. Of course, the roasted vegetables also provide a wonderful complement to the hearty and protein-rich lentils. Brown lentils are an ideal variety for easy, comforting homemade soups that you aren't planning to puree into a homogenous mixture. They hold their shape and stand up to crusty breads for dipping and other ingredient additions.
Being a plant-based recipe, this soup is accommodating to a variety of different dietary needs, making it ideal for a larger gathering. If you prefer to include animal proteins in your soup, you can easily bulk it up with a portion of cooked red meat or poultry. Try adding garbanzo beans or a sprinkle of nutritional yeast for more plant-based protein. Similarly, you can try Giada De Laurentiis' tip for making a soup more creamy by mixing in a portion of blended canned white beans.
Whether you stick to the recipe as-is or dress it up with more of your wintertime favorites, it's a simple and comforting dish. Because it's such a hearty soup, it's great to pair with crackers or croutons for an even more delightful interplay of taste and texture.