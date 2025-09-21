Giada De Laurentiis' Brilliant Tip For Creamy Tomato Soup (Without Dairy)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food Network star, Giada De Laurentiis, is always sharing genius cooking tips from her TikTok account. But, her love of food and educating viewers about how to prepare simple and fulfilling meals extends to her other social media, too. In a Facebook post, De Laurentiis shares a clever legume swap to make your tomato soup creamy without the dairy. Instead of adding cream or milk to your soup, her tip is to simply blend in your favorite brand of canned white beans.

This tip works particularly well as white beans are protein rich and create a delightful creamy texture when pureed. The mild flavor when added to tomato soup helps enrich the consistency, without altering the overall taste. Per De Laurentiis' recipe, you can use one 15-ounce can of cannellini beans to enhance a pot of batch of tomato soup.

There are plenty of simple uses for canned beans, and this vegetarian-friendly tomato soup is an excellent option. Using legumes in lieu of dairy will keep the soup accessible for those adhering to a non-dairy diet. But, for a fully plant-based version, be sure to use vegetable broth as the base, and add some shreds of Follow Your Heart Vegan Dairy-Free Parmesan cheese to top your soup.