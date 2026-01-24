The Must-Order Wawa Hoagie That Looks Gorgeous And Tastes Even Better
Wawa started as a dairy delivery in 1902 in Philadelphia before opening a food market 60 years later. Pre-made sandwiches and hoagies appeared in 1970, with custom-made sandwiches debuting in 1982. In 1992, Wawa launched Hoagie Day, and once the company's first fuel store opened in 1996, the brand's sandwiches were in high demand. The regional gas chain remains popular along the East Coast, and its sandwiches are a draw. Cold and hot hoagies, sandwiches, and paninis are keeping customers fueled, and a range of menu options means that meals can be ordered at any time of day. One of our writers sampled over a dozen Wawa hoagies and ranked them so that you know how to best direct your focus during your next visit.
Landing near the top of the ranking is the fajita veggie sandwich. When our writer unwrapped this hoagie, the promising appearance of the colorful sandwich gave an indication of the flavors to come. Caramelized, fajita-seasoned bell peppers and onions were tenderly cooked, and the fresh crunch of sweet peppers and spinach provided a texturally satisfying snap. When matched with cheddar cheese and creamy ranch, this sandwich was made with just the right balance of flavorful ingredients that didn't call for an extra handful of napkins.
A solid sandwich option for vegetarians
Among a menu that is largely meat-dominant, Wawa's fajita sandwich is a tasty meatless option for vegetarian shoppers. If dietary restrictions mean that you can't try the meatball parmesan hoagie, the fajita hoagie is a fine substitute.
Orders can be customized with customers' choices of bread, cheese, spreads, toppings, and seasonings. On Reddit, a former team member suggested ordering this particular sandwich on a toasted wheat roll. Although others described the hoagie as "bitter," others applauded it as "SO GOOD" and said the "dressing inside is delicious."
Wawa's 2024 menu expansion ushered in Southwestern-inspired flavors and a new list of burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and fajita-style veggies. These flavorful cooked veggies began to give the more traditional hot and sweet peppers used in hoagies some serious competition, and, as our team writer experienced, have remained beautifully used in sandwich creations. Grab an iced tea before you leave and a tasty gas station snack, and you'll leave Wawa's with a satisfying meal that has you arriving at your next destination well fed.