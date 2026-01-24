The Must-Order Wawa Hoagie That Looks Gorgeous And Tastes Even Better

Wawa started as a dairy delivery in 1902 in Philadelphia before opening a food market 60 years later. Pre-made sandwiches and hoagies appeared in 1970, with custom-made sandwiches debuting in 1982. In 1992, Wawa launched Hoagie Day, and once the company's first fuel store opened in 1996, the brand's sandwiches were in high demand. The regional gas chain remains popular along the East Coast, and its sandwiches are a draw. Cold and hot hoagies, sandwiches, and paninis are keeping customers fueled, and a range of menu options means that meals can be ordered at any time of day. One of our writers sampled over a dozen Wawa hoagies and ranked them so that you know how to best direct your focus during your next visit.

Landing near the top of the ranking is the fajita veggie sandwich. When our writer unwrapped this hoagie, the promising appearance of the colorful sandwich gave an indication of the flavors to come. Caramelized, fajita-seasoned bell peppers and onions were tenderly cooked, and the fresh crunch of sweet peppers and spinach provided a texturally satisfying snap. When matched with cheddar cheese and creamy ranch, this sandwich was made with just the right balance of flavorful ingredients that didn't call for an extra handful of napkins.