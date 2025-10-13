This Is Hands-Down The Best Wawa Hoagie You Can Order

Wawa is a convenience store that East Coasters consider a veritable roadside wonderland on par with Buc-ee's in the South. Along with offering some of the greatest and most varied selections of coffee of any convenience store, Wawa also has an impressive lineup of hoagies. We tasted and ranked 14 Wawa hoagies according to the flavor and texture of the rolls, fillings, and condiments. Based on our taste test, we found Wawa's Meatball Parmesan Hoagie is the hands-down best you can order.

Wawa's Meatball Parmesan Hoagie reigns supreme for a few reasons. Not only were the meatballs huge, but they were also plump and juicy. A blend of pork and beef, they had a homemade flavor and a pleasantly springy chewiness. They were also swimming in a sweet, savory, and herbaceous tomato sauce that paired perfectly with their umami richness and soaked into the hoagie rolls. Since Wawa's rolls are hearty and thick, the hoagie managed to absorb the sauce beautifully without disintegrating. Speaking of which, the sauce was so flavorful that we wouldn't add any more condiments to the mix. Finally, melted provolone and shredded parmesan finish off the order, bringing a sharp nuttiness and an almost smoky creaminess to round out the sweet, tangy sauce and those savory, juicy meatballs. Overall, this sandwich was mouthwateringly delicious until the last bite. Even though it's incredibly filling, we would order an extra one for the road.