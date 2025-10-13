This Is Hands-Down The Best Wawa Hoagie You Can Order
Wawa is a convenience store that East Coasters consider a veritable roadside wonderland on par with Buc-ee's in the South. Along with offering some of the greatest and most varied selections of coffee of any convenience store, Wawa also has an impressive lineup of hoagies. We tasted and ranked 14 Wawa hoagies according to the flavor and texture of the rolls, fillings, and condiments. Based on our taste test, we found Wawa's Meatball Parmesan Hoagie is the hands-down best you can order.
Wawa's Meatball Parmesan Hoagie reigns supreme for a few reasons. Not only were the meatballs huge, but they were also plump and juicy. A blend of pork and beef, they had a homemade flavor and a pleasantly springy chewiness. They were also swimming in a sweet, savory, and herbaceous tomato sauce that paired perfectly with their umami richness and soaked into the hoagie rolls. Since Wawa's rolls are hearty and thick, the hoagie managed to absorb the sauce beautifully without disintegrating. Speaking of which, the sauce was so flavorful that we wouldn't add any more condiments to the mix. Finally, melted provolone and shredded parmesan finish off the order, bringing a sharp nuttiness and an almost smoky creaminess to round out the sweet, tangy sauce and those savory, juicy meatballs. Overall, this sandwich was mouthwateringly delicious until the last bite. Even though it's incredibly filling, we would order an extra one for the road.
What happy customers are saying about Wawa's Meatball Parmesan Hoagie
On Reddit, many listed the meatball-laden sub as their go-to Wawa order, with several suggesting how to really upgrade the hoagie to take it from great to excellent, starting with the bread itself. Redditors (and YouTubers) were split down the middle on whether to toast the bread or leave it soft and fluffy. But, many preferred the heartier whole wheat roll to the classic white hoagie because it held up better under the weight of the meatballs and sauce.
Customizations are a must when it comes to any sandwich at Wawa and Redditors have some stellar orders. One Redditor recommends a "toasted [Meatball Parmesan Hoagie] on wheat with provolone, sweet peppers, spinach, pepperoni, and grated cheese." Multiple others opt for banana peppers and extra parmesan cheese as a nutty and salty complement for the savory meatballs and sweetly tangy tomato sauce. A YouTube review of the meatball sub said that it was definitely worth a repeat order, recommending a customization of Pepper Jack cheese, sweet peppers and oregano.
A hot sandwich is a comforting and warming treat on a cold day, and since Wawa is a gas station convenience store, you can even choose from any number of the best gas station snacks to accompany your sandwich. The chain's prepared food menu also includes hot soups like Chicken Noodle and Tomato Bisque and a few different Mac & Cheese options, which would all be great side dishes to pair with Wawa's Meatball Parmesan Hoagie.