Get This Color Of Bell Pepper At The Store For The Sweetest Bite

For every task in the kitchen, there is a correct tool for getting the job done. Thinking that a bell pepper of any hue would still taste as sweet (or whatever Shakespeare said) is a toolbox error. Not all bell peppers are created equal ... or are they? The key distinction is that different colors of bell pepper aren't varying types of pepper; they're the same pepper picked at different ages, resulting in unique degrees of sweetness.

Bell peppers themselves belong to the "sweet pepper" capsicum category, alongside banana peppers and pepperoncini, ranking zero on the Scoville scale. Every bell pepper starts out as green. From there, the fruit (yes, bell peppers are technically fruits) matures to yellow, orange, and finally red. Green bell peppers taste the most bitter, with yellow peppers clocking in more neutral, and orange peppers subtly sweet. Red bell peppers, being the most mature variety, have the sweetest and most flavorful taste. To boot, they also have the densest concentration of nutrients.

This isn't to say that you should skip whipping up the bell pepper recipes you can't get enough of, even if you don't have red peppers on hand. For the most part, orange and red bulbs can be swapped for one another. However, opting for sweet red bell peppers makes a notable difference in the flavor of a dish, especially if they will be served raw.