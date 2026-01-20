I Tried 9 Special K Cereal Flavors And Ranked Them

When you need to grab a quick breakfast, cereal is one of your best options. It requires no cooking, and it can be enjoyed with various toppings, including fruit, honey, nuts, yogurt, and more. Some cereals even have some of these flavors already built in, so you can just add milk for the easiest possible start to your day. If you're looking for a crunchy option that comes in tons of different flavors, look no further than Special K. This crispy cereal is made with several different grains to form the brand's recognizable flakes. Many varieties are sweetened with fruit, yogurt, and spices.

I've taste-tested my way through nine different Special K cereal flavors and ranked them, starting with what I consider to be the worst flavor and moving down to the best. The criteria I used include the flavor of the cereal itself, the flavor of any included add-ins, and the texture of the product. Even if your personal rankings differ from mine, these descriptions can hopefully help you decide which Special K flavor you want to try next.