Walmart's Best Great Value Creamer Will Change Your Morning Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, our answer to "coffee elitism" is a Dionysian declaration of pleasure by any means necessary. We see you, exclusive black-Americano-only-or-it-isn't-really-coffee drinkers — just as we see iced oat milk latte lovers. By our count, coffee by any name is still pretty darn good ... although, sometimes it can be better than others. To get to the bottom of the matter, we taste-tested and ranked six Walmart Great Value coffee creamers, and the results are in: the Great Value Chocolate Caramel Coffee Creamer is the affordable key to a simple yet effective cup of Joe (or, formerly, "cup of George").

Great Value may be Walmart's generic brand, but its Chocolate Caramel creamer delivered such luscious texture and rich, concentrated flavor that the product sits on-par with other popular (often costlier) coffee creamer brands like Califia Farms and International Delight. On the Walmart website, a 32-fluid-ounce bottle currently costs $2.76. Meanwhile, name-brand competitors like Chobani's Caramel Macchiato-Flavored Creamer run for $6.24, and Starbucks' Caramel-Flavored Creamer costs $4.98 for a comparatively smaller 28-fluid-ounce bottle. Despite the fact that Great Value's Vanilla Caramel Creamer ranked a dismal fifth-place out of six, it proved to be a distant cousin twice-removed rather than a close sister of the corner-named Chocolate Caramel flavor — which, as we mentioned in our review, "[hit] perfectly on both chocolate and caramel notes — but instead of those notes contrasting with each other, they effortlessly blended together to form a perfectly balanced, sweet sip" that didn't lean cloying or artificial.