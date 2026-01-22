Walmart's Best Great Value Creamer Will Change Your Morning Coffee
Here at Tasting Table, our answer to "coffee elitism" is a Dionysian declaration of pleasure by any means necessary. We see you, exclusive black-Americano-only-or-it-isn't-really-coffee drinkers — just as we see iced oat milk latte lovers. By our count, coffee by any name is still pretty darn good ... although, sometimes it can be better than others. To get to the bottom of the matter, we taste-tested and ranked six Walmart Great Value coffee creamers, and the results are in: the Great Value Chocolate Caramel Coffee Creamer is the affordable key to a simple yet effective cup of Joe (or, formerly, "cup of George").
Great Value may be Walmart's generic brand, but its Chocolate Caramel creamer delivered such luscious texture and rich, concentrated flavor that the product sits on-par with other popular (often costlier) coffee creamer brands like Califia Farms and International Delight. On the Walmart website, a 32-fluid-ounce bottle currently costs $2.76. Meanwhile, name-brand competitors like Chobani's Caramel Macchiato-Flavored Creamer run for $6.24, and Starbucks' Caramel-Flavored Creamer costs $4.98 for a comparatively smaller 28-fluid-ounce bottle. Despite the fact that Great Value's Vanilla Caramel Creamer ranked a dismal fifth-place out of six, it proved to be a distant cousin twice-removed rather than a close sister of the corner-named Chocolate Caramel flavor — which, as we mentioned in our review, "[hit] perfectly on both chocolate and caramel notes — but instead of those notes contrasting with each other, they effortlessly blended together to form a perfectly balanced, sweet sip" that didn't lean cloying or artificial.
Great Value Chocolate Caramel Creamer is a java game-changer on a dime
On mouthfeel, Great Value's Chocolate Caramel contender also shone as "the absolute creamiest of all the options on this list" — and it's worth mentioning that, as a whole, Great Value's creamers varied pretty substantially in terms of texture. We wrote off the Vanilla Caramel and French Vanilla flavors for being "watery" (no thanks), while our favorite thing about the Italian Sweet Crème was its impressively creamy richness. All factors considered, the Chocolate Caramel creamer's rich body was doubly appreciated, and doubly distinguishes it from the rest of the pack.
Walmart customers give Great Value's Chocolate Caramel creamer an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star average based on nearly 1,500 reviews. Fans rave, "[D]elicious. I think it's better than any of the name-brand creamers with their fancy name brand flavors. For half the price and five times the taste I'll take it every time." Others chime in, "Best Chocolate Caramel Creamer. I like this creamer much better than the popular mainstream brands. It has more wonderful creamy chocolate flavor to it, therefore allowing you to use a bit less and making it last longer." This particular creamer would perform especially well in a coffee with Colombian origin, which presents naturally rich, chocolate-and-caramel-forward tasting notes and low acidity. Or, this bold creamer would also work wonders to tame a full-bodied dark roast coffee, even helping to mask lower-quality grounds or an instant brew.