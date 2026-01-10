Forget About Joe — Why Soldiers In WWI Called Coffee A 'Cup Of George'

War may deal more with destruction than creation, but countless thrifty culinary geneses have resulted out of wartime, from Spam musubi to "emergency steak." Today, we're shining the spotlight on one ingenious, convenience-centric epicurean invention that came from World War I, and that many foodies on the home front likely still have stocked in their kitchens right now. Originally, instant coffee was invented as a tool for making hot coffee possible for soldiers on the battlefield — portable, shelf-stable, and requiring only water to prepare. Coffee is famously known by the moniker "cup of Joe," but for soldiers on the front lines of the Great War, it was first called a "cup of George."

In 1853, U.S. food scientists developed a cake-form instant coffee product, which was released to Civil War soldiers on both the North and South sides of the fight. During this war (and seemingly every conflict thereafter), coffee became an important tool for morale and camaraderie. According to a New York Times article by Jon Grinspan, a curator at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Union soldiers were issued a whopping 36 pounds of coffee beans as part of their annual rations. "Men ground the beans themselves (some carbines even had built-in grinders) and brewed it in little pots called muckets," writes Grinspan. "They spent much of their downtime discussing the quality of that morning's brew," as recorded in diaries from the time. The advent of powdered instant coffee would have increased accessibility exponentially.