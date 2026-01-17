Review: Starbucks' Refreshers Concentrates And Sweet Cream Enhancers Let You Enjoy The Chain Without Hitting The Drive-Through

Starbucks fans take note: You can stay in your jammies, skip the drive-through, and enjoy some of the brand's most iconic beverages in the comfort of your own home. Hot drinks, cold drinks, beverage enhancers, fruity juices, Starbucks has something for everyone. The popular coffee chain has been winning the hearts of java enthusiasts since 1971, and its success has grown exponentially ever since. In fact, the company reported sales of $37.2 billion in 2025. That's a lot of thirst quenching.

That said, Starbucks also realizes that not everyone wants to trek out for brewed sustenance, so this latest endeavor is designed keep devotees of its signature flavors content. Stalwarts of the brand will be pleased to learn that Starbucks just released six new beverages that can live in your refrigerator at home. Some were inspired by viral social media hype, and others are the chain's most popular, in-store offerings.

Since I'm a fan of new, shiny things, I decided to sample the products for myself. I tasted three fruit juice-based offerings and three flavored creamers and, spoiler alert: They were all very good. I did prefer some beverages over others, but isn't seemingly endless customization why we choose Starbucks?

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.