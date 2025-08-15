How Ordering Social Media Drinks At Starbucks Could End Up Costing You More

Starbucks is well-known for its secret menu offerings, some of which have become so popular that they are now official menu items, such as the famous Pink Drink. However, since the secret menu is not a real menu and simply consists of popular ordering hacks, baristas often won't know the drinks by name, and some can be difficult or expensive to order.

For instance, a post on the Facebook group Iced Coffee Lovers showed off a secret menu item called the "Kinder Bueno drink" that brought one Starbucks employee on Reddit a great deal of annoyance. User u/_bimbobaggins stated in a thread on r/starbucks that a customer tried to order it as a mocha, despite the fact that the recipe contains no espresso. When they tried to save the customer some money by ringing it in as a milk with additions instead, the customer argued that the drink would not come out the same if not rung in as a mocha, despite the ingredients being the same.

Though u/_bimbobaggins tried to save the customer money, you may not get a Starbucks employee who does the same when ordering a secret menu drink. Therefore, you should consider what additions or subtractions you're making to any drink and try to figure out if there's a drink that more closely aligns with what you're ordering than the suggested base, as drinks tend to get more expensive the more they stray from the menu.