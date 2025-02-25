Can AI Write Recipes?

When searching for a recipe online, most home cooks look for a reputable publication or chef to provide clearly written directions in a format that's familiar to understand and execute. These recipes are usually tested many times by multiple people before being published, implementing feedback and making changes as needed. This is why Ina Garten recommends following a recipe exactly before experimenting with a dish. As labor and food costs rise, some companies are looking to artificial intelligence to write recipes. But can AI write the same quality of recipes that a human can?

We recently encountered a recipe for potato soup on Blend Recipes Hub written by an AI chef named Jamie who is described as having diverse knowledge of cooking techniques and international cuisine. According to the bio, Jamie "takes great care in understanding the intricate balance of flavors and provides practical tips for making the most of each recipe." Without a mouth and tastebuds, it's unclear how artificial intelligence can truly understand balancing flavors. The recipe begins with a table of contents that includes 17 items. This begs the question: Why would a simple, four-ingredient soup need a table of contents similar to a fiction novel?

You'd likely spend almost as much time reading the entire website than you would making the 30 minute recipe. In an additionally strange layout choice, the recipe isn't written in a traditional format, but rather as a large chart of each of the four ingredients, their quantities, and "purpose in the recipe," which contains information that is later regurgitated in the rest of the steps. For the amount of words used in the ingredients section alone, the quantity of potatoes is still vague and lacking specifics, like weight or cup measurements, as a large potato is a subjective measurement and can vary widely.