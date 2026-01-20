Adding A Bit Of This Unexpected Oil Could Be Exactly What Your Coffee Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you discover that the remaining carton of milk is empty in a bleary-eyed morning state, fear not — there are alternatives that have nothing to do with dairy. If you have sampled bulletproof coffee or have tried adding olive oil to coffee, we have another ingredient that can enhance your caffeinated cup. Toasted or regular sesame oil may be more commonly used to finish dishes, but this oil can also add a delightful mouthfeel to your daily brew.

When Japanese sesame oil brand Kadoya Seiyu demonstrated that combining sesame oil and coffee is an option, foodies took notice. The unexpected addition can lend a creamy, smooth texture to a regularly prepared cup of Joe, and the smell of this combination will greet you before the first sip reaches your lips. As added incentive to experiment with this unique duo, sesame oil boasts a line-up of promising health benefits. Muscled up with antioxidants and healthy fats, sesame oil is said to combat inflammation and boost metabolism.