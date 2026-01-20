Adding A Bit Of This Unexpected Oil Could Be Exactly What Your Coffee Needs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you discover that the remaining carton of milk is empty in a bleary-eyed morning state, fear not — there are alternatives that have nothing to do with dairy. If you have sampled bulletproof coffee or have tried adding olive oil to coffee, we have another ingredient that can enhance your caffeinated cup. Toasted or regular sesame oil may be more commonly used to finish dishes, but this oil can also add a delightful mouthfeel to your daily brew.
When Japanese sesame oil brand Kadoya Seiyu demonstrated that combining sesame oil and coffee is an option, foodies took notice. The unexpected addition can lend a creamy, smooth texture to a regularly prepared cup of Joe, and the smell of this combination will greet you before the first sip reaches your lips. As added incentive to experiment with this unique duo, sesame oil boasts a line-up of promising health benefits. Muscled up with antioxidants and healthy fats, sesame oil is said to combat inflammation and boost metabolism.
Add some sesame oil to your morning coffee
Just a few drops of sesame oil plopped into your mug adds nutty, umami depth to your drink. And, just like a spoonful of ghee, the presence of the oil in your coffee contributes to a velvety drink that may instantly convert you. A milk coffee becomes more decadent, and a basic cup of black coffee turns into a surprising treat.
Just as if you were adding olive oil, you can use a hand blender to make an ultra-smooth drink, but it is not a necessary step to enjoy sesame-enhanced coffee. Along with a splash of sesame oil, a dash of Himalayan salt can coax maximum flavor from your coffee, forever changing your morning ritual. Sesame oil can also be used to invite a smooth, nutty flavor to teas — try green or black teas — banana smoothies, and cocktails. Since this ingredient can be intense, start by adding cold-pressed sesame oil to your drinks conservatively (try something like this organic cold-pressed oil from Flora) and adjust according to taste and preference as you warm up to the idea.