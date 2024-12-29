Why Toasted Sesame Oil Is Best For Adding A Finishing Touch To Dishes

Sometimes, you can really elevate a dish, like salads (such as our strawberry arugula salad recipe), pasta, or roasted salmon with a simple drizzle of oil. Most people might reach for the olive oil, however, there's another oil that's best for adding a finishing touch to many dishes — toasted sesame oil.

But what exactly is toasted sesame oil? Extracted from toasted sesame seeds, it's a variation on standard sesame oil. Toasting the sesame seeds makes the oil smokier and richer in nutty flavor. Compared to toasted sesame oil, regular sesame oil tastes milder. With its more intense flavors, toasted sesame oil is perfect to drizzle over fully-cooked dishes to help elevate their flavors. You can even add toasted sesame oil to give ice cream sundaes a savory kick.

It's not only the flavor that differentiates toasted sesame oil from regular sesame oil. Regular sesame oil has a higher smoke point than its toasted counterpart, making it a better oil to cook foods in without burning them. So a good point to remember is to save regular sesame oil for cooking and frying, and toasted sesame oil for drizzling over dishes to impart a finishing flavor.

