The Easiest Boozy Candy To DIY Is Equal Parts Chic And Playful
There aren't many ways to make candy better, but if you have a bottle of prosecco on hand, you sure can try with this fun recipe idea for frozen, boozy gummy bears. That's right, forget those average candies and even the viral frozen gummy bears, because we're going all in — and we're making it a celebration.
This easy-to-make treat works for so many reasons. First of all, when you freeze gummy candies, the texture completely changes. This is because the water inside the candies will transform into tiny ice crystals, leading to a firmer, harder exterior. But as you chew and the ice crystals start to melt, the liquid pockets begin to burst, creating an almost slushie-like texture that still has some chew. It's a much more interesting and complex experience, especially when you add in some prosecco.
Freezing can enhance the taste of gummy bears to begin with, but when you soak the candies in prosecco first, they'll take on the wine's sweet, floral, and fruity flavor. They'll also grow in size as they absorb the liquid, and even develop a gorgeous, frosted appearance that is sure to impress any candy connoisseur.
How to make frozen prosecco gummy bears
All you need to do is spread the gummy bears out in a large container and cover them completely with prosecco. Make sure they aren't touching as they'll stick together. You don't need a prosecco that's particularly fancy, but if you're opting for a cheap one, maybe try to get the best gummy bear brand to offset any difference in flavor. You can also experiment by adding some fruit juice to the prosecco before soaking (hello, mimosa gummy bears). If you want to make an alcohol-free version, bottles of zero-proof prosecco are available, but sparkling apple cider or soda, like Sprite or cola, will work wonderfully, too.
Cover the container of soaking gummy bears and refrigerate overnight, or for at least eight hours. When you remove it from the fridge, the gummy bears should be noticeably larger. When they look ready to go, just strain the liquid, clean out the container (or use a new one) and pop the bears into the freezer until hardened. About five to six hours is a good time frame to aim for.
You can simply eat the gummy bears right out of the freezer, or toss them in some sugar for even more sweetness. Pop some of the bears onto your favorite cocktails or mocktails for a cute decoration, or use them to top an ice cream sundae or sweet dessert. The options are endless, but the bears might not be — start your candy fixation at your own will.