The Easiest Boozy Candy To DIY Is Equal Parts Chic And Playful

There aren't many ways to make candy better, but if you have a bottle of prosecco on hand, you sure can try with this fun recipe idea for frozen, boozy gummy bears. That's right, forget those average candies and even the viral frozen gummy bears, because we're going all in — and we're making it a celebration.

This easy-to-make treat works for so many reasons. First of all, when you freeze gummy candies, the texture completely changes. This is because the water inside the candies will transform into tiny ice crystals, leading to a firmer, harder exterior. But as you chew and the ice crystals start to melt, the liquid pockets begin to burst, creating an almost slushie-like texture that still has some chew. It's a much more interesting and complex experience, especially when you add in some prosecco.

Freezing can enhance the taste of gummy bears to begin with, but when you soak the candies in prosecco first, they'll take on the wine's sweet, floral, and fruity flavor. They'll also grow in size as they absorb the liquid, and even develop a gorgeous, frosted appearance that is sure to impress any candy connoisseur.