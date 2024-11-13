How To Make The TikTok Viral Frozen Gummy Bears

It's hard not to fall in love with sweet, chewy gummy bears. But, if you have been on TikTok lately, you may know that it's even easier to fall in love with the gummy bear's frosty, squishier cousin: the frozen gummy bear.

Food creators are all about these little, colorful candies that can be made with one extra ingredient. To make these gummy bears, you can cover and soak the bears in a sugary soda, like Sprite, overnight. Then the next day, the puffy bears, brimming with the sweet soda, will need to be placed into the freezer so that the liquid solidifies. The bears still have that characteristic gelatin mouthfeel, but with a frosty element that makes them super refreshing and easy to enjoy.

There are tons of different Haribo gummy candies that you can use for this experiment, and you may even want to try to swap the bears out for worms. It's a kid-friendly treat that everyone in your house will absolutely love.

