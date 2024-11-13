How To Make The TikTok Viral Frozen Gummy Bears
It's hard not to fall in love with sweet, chewy gummy bears. But, if you have been on TikTok lately, you may know that it's even easier to fall in love with the gummy bear's frosty, squishier cousin: the frozen gummy bear.
Food creators are all about these little, colorful candies that can be made with one extra ingredient. To make these gummy bears, you can cover and soak the bears in a sugary soda, like Sprite, overnight. Then the next day, the puffy bears, brimming with the sweet soda, will need to be placed into the freezer so that the liquid solidifies. The bears still have that characteristic gelatin mouthfeel, but with a frosty element that makes them super refreshing and easy to enjoy.
There are tons of different Haribo gummy candies that you can use for this experiment, and you may even want to try to swap the bears out for worms. It's a kid-friendly treat that everyone in your house will absolutely love.
How to switch up your candy making routine
While some creators stick to making their candies with gummy bears and Sprite, there's no way that you have to stick to this rudimentary pairing. If you like the snackability of gummy bears and want to stick with them, consider swapping out the Sprite for a more flavorful soda, like one of the Mtn Dew flavors. Or, you may want to grab a bag of gummy cherries and soak it in cherry soda, or try a classic Coke for a timeless frozen cherry cola combo.
Another way to elevate this candy could be to swap the soda for a little bit of booze, like vodka. These drunken gummy bears require a slightly different recipe though; you'll want to soak the bears in the alcohol in the freezer, rather than soaking them in the fridge and popping them back into the freezer later on. You'll also want to avoid pouring too much alcohol into these gummy bears. To avoid a puckery candy, leave a little bit of the gummy bear exposed and strain off any excess alcohol afterwards.
There are tons of different ways to serve these bears. For one, you may want to add a couple to your summertime cocktail to make it all the more refreshing. Or, add them on top of your ice cream sundae as a sweet and fun garnish.