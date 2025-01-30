How To Freeze Gummy Bears For A Tasty Low-Effort Snack
There's nothing wrong with eating gummy bears at room temperature. But, until you've had the pleasure of enjoying a frozen gummy, you won't know how much better a frosty bear can be. Along with providing a uniquely different texture, they start like hard candy, then morph into the soft snack you know and love, freezing the gummies allows you to fully savor flavors. Not to mention that the treat requires minimal effort and turns out perfect every time if, that is, you follow one key step.
Prior to freezing, gummy bears must be removed from their original packaging. This is particularly important should you want to further enhance your snacking experience by soaking the candies in soda as per this viral TikTok recipe. Neglect this step and the treats will stick to one another, making snacking virtually impossible. After the bears are out of the bag, we recommend laying them onto a lined baking sheet in a single (and evenly spaced) layer. Then, simply pop the tray into the freezer for a few hours until the gummies are frosty and firm.
Whether you plan to freeze homemade gummies or store-bought bears, both candies make equally tasty treats. In fact, any number of gummy snacks from colorful dinosaurs to sweetly sour peach rings and sugar-coated keys all lend themselves well to freezing, which is worth remembering for whenever you have more candy than you know what to do with.
For the best bite, store frozen gummy bears properly
When freezing gummy bears, it is important to give the candies some space. Once the candies have turned solid, however, they must be transferred into a container to prevent freezer burn and keep neighboring aromas from impacting the treats. As for where to house the frosty confections, an airtight container — ideally, waterproof and vapor-proof — is one option. Better still, we suggest transferring the gummy bears into a resealable plastic bag (or several smaller bags) to save space in the freezer. Additionally, the benefit of working with freezer bags is that you can use a straw to vacuum-seal the bags to effectively preserve the candies.
Storing gummy bears in the freezer is a surefire way to elongate their shelf life. Yet, even if they are stored correctly, the reality is that the candies won't last forever. To ensure peak flavors and textures, frozen gummy bears are best consumed within a year of freezing. After that, they may start to experience a decline in quality. That said, while the candies are unlikely to spoil given their high sugar content, it's always wise to keep an eye out for any unusual changes in color, aroma, or texture, which could indicate that it's time to toss them and freeze a brand new batch of gummy bears.