How To Freeze Gummy Bears For A Tasty Low-Effort Snack

There's nothing wrong with eating gummy bears at room temperature. But, until you've had the pleasure of enjoying a frozen gummy, you won't know how much better a frosty bear can be. Along with providing a uniquely different texture, they start like hard candy, then morph into the soft snack you know and love, freezing the gummies allows you to fully savor flavors. Not to mention that the treat requires minimal effort and turns out perfect every time if, that is, you follow one key step.

Prior to freezing, gummy bears must be removed from their original packaging. This is particularly important should you want to further enhance your snacking experience by soaking the candies in soda as per this viral TikTok recipe. Neglect this step and the treats will stick to one another, making snacking virtually impossible. After the bears are out of the bag, we recommend laying them onto a lined baking sheet in a single (and evenly spaced) layer. Then, simply pop the tray into the freezer for a few hours until the gummies are frosty and firm.

Whether you plan to freeze homemade gummies or store-bought bears, both candies make equally tasty treats. In fact, any number of gummy snacks from colorful dinosaurs to sweetly sour peach rings and sugar-coated keys all lend themselves well to freezing, which is worth remembering for whenever you have more candy than you know what to do with.

