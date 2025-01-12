The Straw Hack To Keep Freezer Burn Away From Your Bagged Food
Freezing is a great option for preserving your favorite foods. Unlike storing goodies in the fridge, freezing extends shelf life from days to months or years — if food is stored correctly. Whether you're dealing with last night's leftovers or planning to meal-prep a big batch of something tasty, properly packaging food is essential for preventing freezer burn. Yet, of the many tips and tricks that can keep bagged foods from becoming blanketed in ice crystals and experiencing reductions in quality, there's one hack that outshines the rest. All you need is a straw and a bit of lung power!
The dehydration and degradation associated with freezer burn is caused by cold air exposure coupled with a lack of moisture. To limit these damaging effects, foods should be packed in containers or bags that are sealed tightly and virtually void of oxygen. While a vacuum sealer (a device every home cook should own) can help draw excess air out of filled freezer bags, using a straw to remove air is just as effective. Not to mention that it's also more economical and extremely easy.
For the best results when using the straw hack, we recommend filling a freezer bag as per usual. Before closing it, leave just enough space to insert a straw. Then, inhale, sucking to remove trapped air. After repeating this process several times, remove the straw and seal the bag tightly before placing it in the freezer.
What else to remember when preventing freezer burn
To ensure that the straw hack is successful, always pack food in a sturdy, freezer-safe plastic bag. Options with a zip-top are best. Selecting the right sized bag (and packing it nearly full) is also important, as large or partially empty bags allow more air to enter, requiring more lung power. Proper technique makes a difference as well. For a tighter seal, press out as much air as possible from the filled bag before inserting the straw. Working quickly, especially when removing the straw, is key.
To avoid the biggest mistakes you're making when freezing leftovers, it's worth employing a few other tricks. For example, placing the sealed bag inside another bag can provide an extra layer of protection against harsh conditions. Additionally, setting the appliance well below zero and taking measures to minimize temperature fluctuation — like limiting the time your freezer stays open — can reduce freezer burn and consequent degradation. Since even the most perfectly stored bags can experience a loss in quality over time, be mindful that straw-sealed bags shouldn't rest idle forever. Nothing lasts forever, after all.
Although freezer burn may have once seemed inevitable, the straw hack challenges this idea. Easy and effective, using a straw to remove air and keep freezer burn a bay is a must-try. Trust us, you might never store freezer bags full of food any other way!