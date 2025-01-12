The Straw Hack To Keep Freezer Burn Away From Your Bagged Food

Freezing is a great option for preserving your favorite foods. Unlike storing goodies in the fridge, freezing extends shelf life from days to months or years — if food is stored correctly. Whether you're dealing with last night's leftovers or planning to meal-prep a big batch of something tasty, properly packaging food is essential for preventing freezer burn. Yet, of the many tips and tricks that can keep bagged foods from becoming blanketed in ice crystals and experiencing reductions in quality, there's one hack that outshines the rest. All you need is a straw and a bit of lung power!

The dehydration and degradation associated with freezer burn is caused by cold air exposure coupled with a lack of moisture. To limit these damaging effects, foods should be packed in containers or bags that are sealed tightly and virtually void of oxygen. While a vacuum sealer (a device every home cook should own) can help draw excess air out of filled freezer bags, using a straw to remove air is just as effective. Not to mention that it's also more economical and extremely easy.

For the best results when using the straw hack, we recommend filling a freezer bag as per usual. Before closing it, leave just enough space to insert a straw. Then, inhale, sucking to remove trapped air. After repeating this process several times, remove the straw and seal the bag tightly before placing it in the freezer.

