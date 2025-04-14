The Best Gummy Bears Come From This Iconic Brand

Let's break down exactly what makes Haribo the best in the game when it comes to gummy bears. We were looking for gummy bears with a toothsome quality and some chew, rather than a crumbly texture that dissolved in moments. Haribo has had over a century to really nail the perfect chewy quality of its gummies. While you might have to do a little gnawing on these treats, it's well worth the fruity and flavorful reward at the end. Being able to chew on candy a little longer also makes it more satisfying, really. You can eat fewer and have the same satisfaction you get when tearing through a package of much softer sweets.

We also looked at the actual quality and differences between each flavor offered in a pack. Some gummies have a whole garden variety of flavors, but they're virtually indistinguishable from each other. Compare that to Haribo, where each gummy bear flavor truly shines. You can taste the tartness of the pineapple, the sweetness of the strawberry and raspberry, and that lingering, bright citrus note from the lemon and orange. Some may not be a fan of the limited number of flavors, but perfection lies in a focused approach. Wouldn't you rather have five flavors that knock it out of the park instead of a bag full of muddled options that all taste vaguely of sugary fruits? Fortunately, Haribo has you covered. Next time the craving for a little gummy goodness strikes, rest well knowing that the pack of Haribo gummy bears has your back.