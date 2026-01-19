The Frozen Sam's Club Salmon That's Better Left In The Freezer Aisle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Club may offer fresh ingredients like produce and meat for a great value, but its selection of tempting frozen entrees can really steal your attention. The caveat is that you don't know if those meals taste as good as they look in the photo on the box. We did some legwork for you by picking out Sam's Club frozen foods to buy and skip, and one disappointment to steer clear of is the Member's Mark Marinated Alaskan Salmon.

Sam's Club's Member's Mark brand has a reputation for high quality, and this product checks all the boxes for a great frozen seafood find. It's made with wild-caught salmon, pre-seasoned with herbs, spices, garlic, and onions, and cooks up in about 20 minutes. However, the end result wasn't worth the ease of preparation. Our taste tester thought the salmon was dry and tasted very one-dimensional for the amount of ingredients that go into the marinade. The filets were also full of tiny bones, which aren't an uncommon sight in any fish product, even ones labeled "boneless" — but the total amount was a bit much and dampened an already-mediocre eating experience.

It may take more time and effort, but we recommend cooking up some Member's Mark Atlantic salmon fillets instead, as members always stock up on this Sam's Club frozen seafood due to its affordability and consistently great taste. That can't be said for its pre-flavored counterpart. If you want a ready-to-cook meal, though, the store has better options than the Marinated Alaskan Salmon.