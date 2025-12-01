'Good Value For A Fair Price' — The Sam's Club Frozen Seafood Members Stock Up On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're certainly not the only ones browsing store aisles in search of tasty deals. On our list of must-buy products at Sam's Club, you'll find a few hidden gems in Sam's Club frozen section. People tend to agree that the Member's Mark skinless and boneless Atlantic salmon fillets are some of the frozen seafood items worth buying. "This is restaurant-quality fish at a great price, and it fits right into my clean eating goals," wrote a shopper. "Always tender, always tasty."
Sam's Club shoppers have described the individual salmon portions as ideal for dinner and lunch options, as both the quality and the taste of these frozen pieces provide reliable meal ingredients that are easy to work with. "This always tastes great," gushed an enthusiastic Sam's Club shopper. "It does not need a lot of seasoning because regardless it comes out tasty and delicious. I always repurchase over and over again." For those looking to serve baked salmon during the week or those wanting to cook quality meals at a moment's notice, enough shoppers have raved about these sizable frozen fillets to consider adding this item to your next shopping list.
Protein that is priced well
Packing 23 grams of protein per serving, Member's Mark skinless and boneless Atlantic salmon fillets can help eaters manage macros while upping their intake of Omega-3s. Some Sam's Club shoppers have come to refer to the salmon fillets as a kitchen staple. "The individually wrapped portions are super convenient. I just thaw what I need and cook them up for a fast, healthy meal," penned one buyer. "The taste is mild and buttery, never too fishy, and they come out perfect whether I bake, pan-sear, or grill them."
The boneless pieces are wrapped individually, helping cooks of all abilities manage portions. The frozen fillets are ready-to-cook, which means that this buttery salmon can be simply thawed before grilled or baked in the oven. Plate with vegetables and your choice of grain, and you have a dinner that is sure to satisfy. Member's Mark is a Sam's Club brand, and though prices may vary for packages of the skinless and boneless Atlantic salmon fillets, this frozen salmon clocks in around $9.58 per pound in stores.