The Ready-To-Bake Sam's Club Seafood Dinner That Feeds 4 For Under $25

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ask anyone how to pull off an easy, family-sized seafood dinner for around $20, and they'd probably tell you that fast food fish sandwiches are your best bet — unless they're a Sam's Club member. In that case, they would be sure to tell you about the Member's Mark Salmon with Seafood Stuffing. This ready-to-bake meal feeds four people for just $24.95, without cheaping out in the flavor department.

This house-brand product offers four salmon filets stuffed with a rich, savory mixture of imitation crab meat, shrimp, mayonnaise, bread crumbs, cooked rice, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers, all seasoned with black pepper, dill, and paprika. To get it ready, simply slide the foil tray into the oven and bake it for around 20 minutes. You can optionally brush the tops of the filets with butter before baking, creating a richer taste and better browning. All you need to complete the meal is a simple side dish like baked potatoes or everyday salad with herby lemon vinaigrette.

Sam's Club describes these filets as a high-protein meal with 40 grams per serving, so your family won't be hungry again a few hours after dinner. Still, anyone who buys a lot of premade food knows that the flavors can fall flat, regardless of the nutrition or ease of prep. Luckily for Sam's Club shoppers, this gem has thousands of reviews gushing about its great taste, including glowing comments from people who normally don't like salmon.