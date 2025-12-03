The Ready-To-Bake Sam's Club Seafood Dinner That Feeds 4 For Under $25
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ask anyone how to pull off an easy, family-sized seafood dinner for around $20, and they'd probably tell you that fast food fish sandwiches are your best bet — unless they're a Sam's Club member. In that case, they would be sure to tell you about the Member's Mark Salmon with Seafood Stuffing. This ready-to-bake meal feeds four people for just $24.95, without cheaping out in the flavor department.
This house-brand product offers four salmon filets stuffed with a rich, savory mixture of imitation crab meat, shrimp, mayonnaise, bread crumbs, cooked rice, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers, all seasoned with black pepper, dill, and paprika. To get it ready, simply slide the foil tray into the oven and bake it for around 20 minutes. You can optionally brush the tops of the filets with butter before baking, creating a richer taste and better browning. All you need to complete the meal is a simple side dish like baked potatoes or everyday salad with herby lemon vinaigrette.
Sam's Club describes these filets as a high-protein meal with 40 grams per serving, so your family won't be hungry again a few hours after dinner. Still, anyone who buys a lot of premade food knows that the flavors can fall flat, regardless of the nutrition or ease of prep. Luckily for Sam's Club shoppers, this gem has thousands of reviews gushing about its great taste, including glowing comments from people who normally don't like salmon.
Reviews say this Sam's Club seafood dinner is an all-around winner
Member's Mark is definitely a private-label grocery brand that has earned serious loyalty, and items like the Salmon with Seafood Stuffing show why the product line is so beloved. The take-and-bake meal has over 3,800 five-star reviews on the Sam's Club website. "This stuffed salmon recipe stands head and shoulders above any other," one shopper wrote. "I literally go to Sam's just to buy it!" Another reviewer said, "The salmon was tender, flaky, and delicious," adding that the filling contained plenty of shrimp. "Try it once and you will be hooked," yet another fan said.
Reviews from elsewhere on the internet call the Member's Mark stuffed salmon better than a similar item from Costco (and the Sam's Club version is cheaper, too). Others point out that this meal lacks the overt "fishy" flavors many people dislike about seafood. Some even say that it's the only salmon dish they enjoy eating.
Several reviewers on the Sam's Club website have shared how they personally enjoy this Member's Mark meal. Fans recommend dressing up the filets with garlic butter, Old Bay seasoning, teriyaki sauce, or remoulade. If you like spicy food, harissa or hot honey are two unexpected sauces to elevate your salmon. Many Sam's Club customers also like to freeze the filets for later, which is especially useful if you're cooking for just one or two people. This is one seafood dinner that will never give you a headache — just a happy, full stomach.