The Frozen Seafood Favorite Sam's Club Shoppers Can't Stop Rebuying

When you're looking for fast and easy meal options, frozen foods can come to the rescue, and there are plenty of these items to be found at Sam's Club. Among the frozen seafood finds worth buying is Member's Mark beer-battered cod fillets. Clocking in at around $7.73 per pound, these skinless and boneless pieces of fish are ready to be thawed and served up so you can enjoy fish and chips without having to head to the nearest pub.

Sam's Club shoppers are raving about the buy online. "These are really good! I was looking for a decent fried frozen fish and this one is it!" gushed a Sam's Club shopper. Not only have the pieces been described as easy to prepare, but the ideal fish-to-breading ratio has been noted by shoppers, with the fillets offering a flaky texture that crisps nicely when cooked. "They are delicious," gushed one TikTokker. Whether served with mayo or potato wedges, netizens are doctoring up their plates for ultimate comfort meals right at home. "Very good, actually better than some restaurants serve! Very crispy and great flavor! Three times cheaper and larger portions than going to a restaurant!" wrote a Sam's Club fan. If you're looking for a solid purchase that can be quickly folded into your weekly meals, this frozen cod might be it.