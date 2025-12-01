The Frozen Seafood Favorite Sam's Club Shoppers Can't Stop Rebuying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're looking for fast and easy meal options, frozen foods can come to the rescue, and there are plenty of these items to be found at Sam's Club. Among the frozen seafood finds worth buying is Member's Mark beer-battered cod fillets. Clocking in at around $7.73 per pound, these skinless and boneless pieces of fish are ready to be thawed and served up so you can enjoy fish and chips without having to head to the nearest pub.
Sam's Club shoppers are raving about the buy online. "These are really good! I was looking for a decent fried frozen fish and this one is it!" gushed a Sam's Club shopper. Not only have the pieces been described as easy to prepare, but the ideal fish-to-breading ratio has been noted by shoppers, with the fillets offering a flaky texture that crisps nicely when cooked. "They are delicious," gushed one TikTokker. Whether served with mayo or potato wedges, netizens are doctoring up their plates for ultimate comfort meals right at home. "Very good, actually better than some restaurants serve! Very crispy and great flavor! Three times cheaper and larger portions than going to a restaurant!" wrote a Sam's Club fan. If you're looking for a solid purchase that can be quickly folded into your weekly meals, this frozen cod might be it.
Delicious dinner made easy
Though some buyers have commented on the blandness of flavor, others have noted that the absence of a strong fishy taste is ideal. "We sort of stumbled across these and were skeptical, but bought a box. Pleasantly surprised at how delicious they were and full of fish," wrote a buyer. "The battered fish ratio is great, and normally I'm not a fan of baking anything, I'd rather fry it, but these came out great in the oven, crispy like you fried them." Some shoppers turn the pieces over during the cooking process and eat cooked pieces with potatoes, slaw, and malt vinegar. The fish can be deep-fried or placed in the air fryer for an extra crispy exterior.
Member's Mark is a Sam's Club brand, and for those tracking macros, one serving of the beer-battered cod dishes up 15 grams of protein. In one 2-pound package, count on anywhere from 11 to 15 pieces per purchase. The wild-caught cod is sustainably sourced, and for those who can't be bothered to rifle through cupboards looking for spices and condiments, the beer-flavored batter offers just enough taste to help you get a meal on the table quickly. Pair with fries, veggies, or your choice of grains, and you have a meal that is sure to satisfy. The pieces can also be used for taco nights and filling sandwiches, and with no dairy ingredients listed on the label, are suitable for those with lactose intolerance.