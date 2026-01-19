The Celebrities Behind The Most Overrated Light Beer On Store Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Want a light beer that tastes like a normal beer? Stick to Coors Light. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine popular light beer brands, Garage Beer trailed the pack by a long shot. In spite of its intentionally-unremarkable tagline of "beer flavored beer," not even an ultra-cold chill could make this beer any better. The brand was revived by Travis and Jason Kelce in 2023, and by our count, the brothers should've stuck to football.

Before the entrance of the Kelce brothers, Garage Beer was an existing regional brew from Covington, Kentucky (a suburb of Cincinnati). The light lager was launched in 2018 by Braxton Brewing Company, a small local operation, and marketed as a crisp, accessible, clean beer without any bells and whistles. "Ordinariness" is the crux of the branding. Under Braxton, Garage Beer launched as a spinoff brand in its own right in 2023, and in 2024, the Kelce brothers became majority owners.

The University of Cincinnati football alums came with major pull among Buckeye State beer-drinkers, and perhaps for this reason the Ohio-based brand has emerged as one of the fastest-growing light lagers on the contemporary American market. Garage Beer saw sales growth of 252% in 2023 alone, as reported by Vinepair, and as of early 2025, its availability has stretched to all 50 states. Still, even though Garage Beer is backed one of the biggest families in football, celebrity ownership doesn't necessarily equate to good taste.