15 Tips For Making Better Homemade Salad Dressing

If you're trying to increase the presence of veggie-packed salads in your life but feel held back, it could be your dressing that's making you feel iffy. Bottled salad dressings are usually loaded with preservatives, saturated fat, sugar, and salt, turning a healthy midday meal into a processed food nightmare. That's why the secret to fresh, healthy, and downright-delicious salad comes down to one thing: a great homemade dressing.

Making homemade salad dressings sounds like a tall order, but more often than not, they have the highest difficulty-to-deliciousness ratio of anything you can make from scratch. During my years as a professional cook, I was responsible for making the restaurant's from-scratch vinaigrettes from everyday ingredients. Now, salads are one of my favorite meals to make at home as an excuse to experiment with more dressing recipes, of course. In this list, I'll break down some of my best tips for crafting homemade dressings to add flavor and flair to salads. With these helpful hints in mind, you can stop reaching for that salty, sugary bottle in the grocery store and turn salad into the star of your weekday routine.