9 Sauces That Can Actually Double As Salad Dressings

Why limit yourself to boring bottled dressings when your pantry holds the secret to converting any sauce, homemade or store-bought, into a delicious salad dressing? Some of the most versatile sauces of the culinary world work double duty as salad dressings; all you need is a dash of oil and acid.

The magic of sauce-to-salad dressing conversions lies in their ease. The most exciting salad transformations happen when you raid your pantry and start thinking creatively — from Argentinian chimichurri's naturally oil-based consistency that leaves a fresh, herbal taste, to Middle Eastern tahini's creamy nuttiness that clings to salad leaves without overwhelming. Some sauces even work exceptionally well straight from the jar, while others transform into a silky dressing with minimal modifications. You'll learn which textures work best with different types of greens, what flavor profile complements specific salad ingredients, and simple tweaks to suit your palate.

Plus, these dual-purpose condiments are supremely time-saving, whether you whip up the sauce at home or go the convenient route by choosing a store-bought version. These aren't just condiment hacks. They're flavor revelations that turn mundane salads into Michelin-star meals. From light and bright herby sauces to rich and garlicky, cream options, each brings a depth and personality that shines bright on all types of greens.