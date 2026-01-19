6 BBQ Chain Side Dishes That Rival The Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something to be said about the appeal of chain restaurants. In theory, customers can walk into any location and get much the same experience. There's nothing wrong with that, especially considering some chains take quality seriously. Chain barbecue restaurants are fewer and farther between than, say, steakhouse chains, and that's because of some unique challenges, including the differences between beloved regional styles. However, the one thing that unites great barbecue is the need for great sides – which is why we're here.

When we here at Tasting Table polled readers to find out what the best barbecue side dish was, beans and potato salad took the top spots. And we absolutely agree, but we also got curious about which chain barbecue joints were putting as much effort into the sides as the meat. So, we started scouring countless reviews to find the best, and learned almost immediately that those getting the highest praise were leaning into creativity.

We started with a caveat: In order to be included, chains needed to have more than 20 locations. Sides needed to be on the regular menu, and we looked for things like rave reviews, high ratings, and dishes that were recommended by fans. We also took requests for recipes and copycat attempts at cracking chain secrets as an indication that these sides in particular were fan favorites.