How White Bread Became A Traditional Southern Barbecue Side Dish

Barbecue has long been a treasured tradition South of the Mason-Dixon line, and each region has a distinct style. Whether you're eating Kansas City sauce smothered ribs, pulled pork in the Carolinas, or Texas dry-rubbed brisket, one accompaniment unites them all: white bread. No matter where you are in barbecue country, white bread, pickles, and often raw onions come with your order free of charge.

White bread as a universal side for southern barbecue dates back to the beginning of barbecue around the turn of the 20th century. Of course, backyard cookouts have existed for centuries in different forms around the globe, but smoking meats to sell as a commodity began in butcher shops and meat markets. Butchers began selling an assortment of meats as a side business. Since they were shops and not restaurants, they didn't have the ingredients or kitchens to prepare elaborate side dishes. However, butcher shops often sold household staples like white bread, bottled pickles, and hot sauce. These products were shelf-stable, cheap, and convenient, not to mention the perfect sides to make a plate of meat into a well-rounded meal.

Even today, many smokehouses are still adjoined to country stores or gas stations. While white bread and jars of pickles are probably delivered to barbecue joints regularly, if provisions are low, they can raid the shelves of their next-door neighbors, harkening back to the days of old.