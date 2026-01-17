Why You're Better Off Not Buying Onion Powder At Trader Joe's

Onion powder may not be an everyday ingredient for most people, but it comes in handy when you want to amp up the aromatic savoriness that is characteristic of fresh onions. Onion powder is simply dehydrated onions ground into a smooth powder, effectively concentrating the onion flavor without adding moisture or texture. Soups, stews, salad dressings, and spice rubs for meat and poultry all benefit from onion powder. We even recommend adding onion powder to take homemade onion rings up a notch. If you want to skip buying it altogether, there are a few substitutes that'll bring a similar aromatic boost.

Garlic powder or granulated garlic possesses the same savory, slightly sweet, slightly zingy profile as onion powder. Onions and garlic are, after all, both members of the Allium family. Onion salt is another worthy substitute and also happens to be a spice at Trader Joe's we think is worth the price tag. But, if you're substituting onion salt for powder, you'll need to use half as much onion salt as the powder specified in the recipe.

You'll also need to reduce the amount of added salt too. Of course, you can always substitute onion powder with fresh onion either. However, since onion powder is highly concentrated, the proportions will need a drastic adjustment — for every tablespoon of onion powder, you'll need to add a cup of fresh onions. Luckily, though, fresh onions will work well as an onion powder substitute for soups, stews, marinades, and salsas alike.