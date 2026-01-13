7 Worst Chicken Chains In The US, According To Customers

Savoring a bucket of fried chicken smothered in a decadent sauce with accompaniments like crinkle fries and mac and cheese can be a satisfying and comforting experience. Unfortunately, some of the casual chains that carry these items have been recently offering a subpar experience for various reasons, such as inconsistent food and service quality across branches, unwelcome recipe changes, and gradually shrinking portion sizes combined with escalating costs.

It goes without saying that several regional, national, and global fast food chains are plagued with repulsive myths and rumors, but many of the latter have turned out to be completely unfounded. In fact, some renowned establishments, such as Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle, have endured for decades and actually offer scrumptious handcrafted items.

Still, while diners across the U.S. have recently crowned Dave's Hot Chicken the most loved casual-dining chicken chain, they've also expressed their deep discontent with other franchises that, ironically, have been expanding for many years. As seen on platforms like Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor, several of these famous brands seem to be slowly falling out of favor. So, here's a compilation of the most common complaints that chicken-focused franchises in the country, such as Church's Texas Chicken, KFC, and Buffalo Wild Wings, have been bombarded with over the past couple of years. Do any of these low-star ratings and grievances resonate with you?