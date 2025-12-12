Bojangles' Worst Biscuit Sandwich Is Too Bland For Our Liking
Bojangles is an incredibly popular chain that just keeps growing, thanks to its range of southern delights, including a number of biscuit-based options. The tricky part is knowing which menu items are worth ordering and which are best to forgo. Luckily, we've compiled a definitive ranking of Bojangles' biscuit sandwiches. Though many options deliver bold flavor, the chain's boring Sausage Biscuit left a lackluster impression.
Bojangles' Sausage Biscuit is one of the most basic items on the menu, consisting of a singular country-style sausage patty layered on top of a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. While less can sometimes be more, the simplicity of this sandwich leaves no room for error. According to our taste tester, this sandwich didn't fell short. "A great sausage should be savory, salty, and tender," explained our taster, "but the sausage patty in this Bojangles biscuit was none of those things." In fact, the patty was quite thin, terribly dry, and lacked any traces of umami, seasoning, or spice. We found the meat was "completely tasteless."
Additionally, Bojangles' Sausage Biscuit has an unpleasant biscuit-to-sausage ratio. While tender, our taster lamented, "The biscuit completely dwarfed the sausage, to the point where the patty was effectively invisible." As a result, this item just doesn't measure up to other biscuit sandwiches with bolder flavors and better textures.
Mixed reviews for Bojangles' Sausage Biscuit
Generally, customers on Reddit praise Bojangles' range of biscuit sandwiches. Although many shout-out menu options that are laden with crispy bacon strips or juicy chicken filets, others can't get enough of the Sausage Biscuit. As one Redditor wrote, "To me, it's pretty tough to beat a sausage biscuit."
While our taste tester did find the sausage patties to be bland and dry, some believe otherwise. In fact, one Redditor even went as far as saying that "Bojangles has better sausage" in comparison to competing fast food chains. Still, several devoted fans mention that they like enhancing the Sausage Biscuit with a swipe of mustard or jelly, which does suggest the sandwich leaves something to be desired when enjoyed as is.
Fortunately, there are endless ways to infuse Bojangles' Sausage Biscuit with extra flavor. To easily boost complexity, add on hot sauce or a slice of cheese. You can also slather on sauces like Peach Honey Pepper for sweetness or Bo's Special Sauce for zestiness. Alternatively, if the chain's less-than-plump sausage patties just aren't doing it for you, opt for a tried-and-true menu item like Bojangles' Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Cajun Filet Biscuit (the most popular choice among customers), which promise a more flavorful and balanced bite.