Bojangles' Worst Biscuit Sandwich Is Too Bland For Our Liking

Bojangles is an incredibly popular chain that just keeps growing, thanks to its range of southern delights, including a number of biscuit-based options. The tricky part is knowing which menu items are worth ordering and which are best to forgo. Luckily, we've compiled a definitive ranking of Bojangles' biscuit sandwiches. Though many options deliver bold flavor, the chain's boring Sausage Biscuit left a lackluster impression.

Bojangles' Sausage Biscuit is one of the most basic items on the menu, consisting of a singular country-style sausage patty layered on top of a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. While less can sometimes be more, the simplicity of this sandwich leaves no room for error. According to our taste tester, this sandwich didn't fell short. "A great sausage should be savory, salty, and tender," explained our taster, "but the sausage patty in this Bojangles biscuit was none of those things." In fact, the patty was quite thin, terribly dry, and lacked any traces of umami, seasoning, or spice. We found the meat was "completely tasteless."

Additionally, Bojangles' Sausage Biscuit has an unpleasant biscuit-to-sausage ratio. While tender, our taster lamented, "The biscuit completely dwarfed the sausage, to the point where the patty was effectively invisible." As a result, this item just doesn't measure up to other biscuit sandwiches with bolder flavors and better textures.