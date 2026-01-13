Why A Dutch Oven Is Key For The Ultimate Beef Stew

Beef stew is one of the oldest dishes still regularly made around the world today –- in fact, the history of beef stew can be traced back to 14th century France. Yet despite its enduring popularity and the prevalence of countless variations on this timeless, old-school recipe, it can be tricky to make it perfectly every time. Some of the most common problems home chefs encounter when making beef stew are burnt or tough meat, vegetables that are mushy and overcooked, and dried out sauce or gravy. For a fool-proof, slow simmer old-fashioned beef stew, a Dutch oven is key.

Dutch ovens are traditionally made from cast iron or seasoned cast iron, and they are incredibly heat-efficient. They maintain consistent temperatures and can hold in moisture for long periods of time. One of the best ways to use your Dutch oven when making beef stew is to brown and sear your stew meat before adding in your other ingredients. When you do, a flavorful fond will develop along the bottom and sides, which you can deglaze with red wine or broth and use to create an even more rich and flavorful gravy.

Dutch ovens are designed to be transferrable between the stovetop and oven, so after you've deglazed the pan and added the meat and the rest of the water or broth back to it, you can either finish slow-cooking your stew on the burner or move it to the oven. As the stew cooks, the lid of the Dutch oven will trap and release moisture back into the pot, ensuring your ingredients cook slowly from all directions while remaining perfectly moist and tender.