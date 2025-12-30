9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Dutch Oven

There are few kitchen tools more essential than a Dutch oven. They're heavy duty pots made of cast iron. Although you can find Dutch ovens that are just bare cast iron, most Dutch ovens you'll see in stores or online, like those from Lodge or Le Creuset have an enamel coating, which means that you don't have to season the cast iron. This makes them easier to care for than some other types of cookware.

One of the things we love most about Dutch ovens is the fact that they're just so versatile. Dutch ovens are perfect for braising, making stew, deep frying, and even baking casseroles, meaning that this is a kitchen tool you'll probably use quite often. But even though Dutch ovens seem relatively straightforward, it's still possible to make mistakes with them, either during the cooking or the cleaning process.

That's why we spoke to Dutch oven experts Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger, and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, and Francesca Montillo, culinary instructor, cookbook author, and leader of Italian culinary tours through her business, Lazy Italian Culinary Adventures. These experts helped us get a better sense of the Dutch oven mistakes you'll want to avoid, where they come from, and why. Plus, what to do instead.