The Aldi Instant Rice That Isn't Worth Buying (Despite Its Cheap Price Tag)

Instant rice can be a bit of a gamble as there's almost no telling what awaits you in that cardboard box: Grains that cook up fast with light, fluffy results, or a disappointing pile of mush. Even Aldi, a chain beloved for its great grocery deals, has a massive dud in its instant grain lineup. On our list of cheap Aldi products you should avoid buying at all costs, we named Earthly Grains Instant White Rice as a bad buy that you'll regret.

Though it costs just under $3 per 28-ounce box and cooks in five minutes, this Earthly Grains product doesn't even come close to a passable texture and flavor for long-grain rice. The mushy grains stick together in a gluey mess rather than staying nicely separated and they have no flavor to speak of. The lackluster taste may be okay when paired with a flavorful dish like spicy aloo curry, but the gruel-like texture isn't acceptable in any context.

For weeknight dinner emergencies, you're better off grabbing one of the best instant rice brands as determined by our very own taste test. The products towards the top of the list may cost a few cents more or take a bit longer to prepare, but the investment is worth it. In case you still need to be tempted away from Earthly Grains' uber-low price tag, we also found some superior products to grab while you're still at Aldi.