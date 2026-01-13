The Aldi Instant Rice That Isn't Worth Buying (Despite Its Cheap Price Tag)
Instant rice can be a bit of a gamble as there's almost no telling what awaits you in that cardboard box: Grains that cook up fast with light, fluffy results, or a disappointing pile of mush. Even Aldi, a chain beloved for its great grocery deals, has a massive dud in its instant grain lineup. On our list of cheap Aldi products you should avoid buying at all costs, we named Earthly Grains Instant White Rice as a bad buy that you'll regret.
Though it costs just under $3 per 28-ounce box and cooks in five minutes, this Earthly Grains product doesn't even come close to a passable texture and flavor for long-grain rice. The mushy grains stick together in a gluey mess rather than staying nicely separated and they have no flavor to speak of. The lackluster taste may be okay when paired with a flavorful dish like spicy aloo curry, but the gruel-like texture isn't acceptable in any context.
For weeknight dinner emergencies, you're better off grabbing one of the best instant rice brands as determined by our very own taste test. The products towards the top of the list may cost a few cents more or take a bit longer to prepare, but the investment is worth it. In case you still need to be tempted away from Earthly Grains' uber-low price tag, we also found some superior products to grab while you're still at Aldi.
Other Aldi rice products are better buys
Earthly Grains Instant White Rice may be a flop, but the brand makes several products for Aldi that are far better quality. Earthly Grains' regular long-grain white rice is well-reviewed and even cheaper than its instant counterpart. Sold in 3-pound bags for around $3, it takes 15 minutes to cook on the stovetop or 10 minutes in the microwave, and should be a decent companion to stir fries, stews, and meat dishes.
Is your heart set on instant rice? Earthly Grains offers a whole line of microwaveable bagged rices in both plain and flavored varieties, all of which cook up in 90 seconds. Aldi shoppers online frequently name the jasmine and basmati versions as their favorites. Both products can be an easy accompaniment to Thai red chicken curry or Mexican dishes, or use them as a quick path to fried rice, pilafs, and halal cart-inspired chicken and rice.
For shoppers who prefer whole grains, if you don't have instant brown rice in your pantry, you're missing out. Brown rice normally takes a while to cook, and a good instant version saves time while still delivering on taste and nutrition. Aldi offers $2.55 pouches of Simply Nature Organic 90 Second Quinoa and Brown Rice, made with long-grain brown rice, red and black quinoa, and garlic and spices for extra tastiness. Customers have praised the flavor and great value of this item, making it your best Aldi bet for fast, cheap whole grains.