If You Don't Have Instant Brown Rice In Your Pantry, You're Missing Out On A Quick Fix

You're probably thinking, there has to be a catch, but when it comes to instant brown rice, there isn't much of one. The only downside is the fact that it's an instant alternative to something normally cooked fresh. Being precooked, dried, and then rehydrated, it's only natural that brown instant rice loses some of its flavor and texture. Fortunately, there are multiple ways you can bring instant brown rice back to life. An easy way to get more flavor in your instant brown rice is to opt for broth instead of water.

Substituted at a 1:1 ratio, you can use chicken, beef, vegetable, or even bone broth. If you have the time, you can also sauté the uncooked rice in cooking oil or butter prior to adding the liquid. This will add further dimension and amp up the flavor of the brown rice by bringing out its natural nuttiness, all while helping to improve the texture of the rice and shortening the overall cook time. So be sure to keep an eye on it once you do add the liquid.

Other ways to add flavor to your instant rice could be as simple as adding garlic or herbs, or even some cheese. Either way, your instant rice is sure to taste and feel just as good as it would if it weren't quite so instant — and without sacrificing any of your time, or its nutrients.