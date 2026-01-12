10 Beverages To Buy At Trader Joe's And 7 To Skip
Trader Joe's has so many options that it can be difficult to wrap your head around the scope. It's easy to go there for your favorites, but somehow, some way, there's always something new to be discovered. We wanted to dive into the world of TJ's drinks to give you the low-down on the beverages that you should definitely get, as well as which sippers you should avoid entirely.
Our team at Tasting Table has tried nearly all of these, giving their honest critiques to help you save time and money in the aisles of Trader Joe's. Yes, that means we've sampled dozens upon dozens of beverages to determine the best from the worst. But we also backed up our thoughts and findings with information garnered from public reviews. We'll cover non-dairy drinks, sparkling waters, beers, juices, and more, to give you a range of options to choose from. We think you may find a new favorite hidden among the ranks. Cheers to Trader Joe's and only sipping on good drinks.
Buy: Plain Low-Fat Kefir
While you don't want your average gallon of milk to ferment, fermented milk in the form of kefir is a highly sought-after product for health purposes — such as its anti-inflammatory properties, probiotics, aiding in lactose digestion, and much more. Kefir has a slight tanginess, somewhat like Greek yogurt, except it's considerably runnier (it's a beverage, after all).
Trader Joe's might not seem like a top spot to buy the dairy product, but we thought the Plain Low-Fat Kefir was wonderfully creamy and rich, with a fattiness that helped round out the tart notes. The store offers flavored versions, too — you may need to call to see what your local TJ's carries. The plain is a perfect starter and more versatile; sip it as is, pour some into a smoothie, or mix it into an açai bowl.
Skip: Organic Lemonade
Can lemonade ever be bad? Well, yes, as it turns out. People on Reddit seem to think TJ's shelf-stable Organic Lemonade tastes weird, with a plastic-like aftertaste. It's overly bitter, and some even say that it has an artificial flavor, despite organic lemon juice and organic lemon juice concentrate as leading ingredients.
When one of our writers sipped their way through over a dozen non-alcoholic Trader Joe's drinks, the organic lemonade came in last in the list of suggestions. While it may be better than the powdered lemonade from childhood (that never actually had any lemon in it), it's still not too impressive. Our writer suggested topping it off with fresh lemons to bolster the flavor. But you might as well save yourself a few bucks and avoid buying it. Get the fresh-squeezed one that's in the refrigerated section instead.
Buy: Sparkling Coconut Water With Yuzu
The canned Sparkling Coconut Water With Yuzu turned out to be our top pick for TJ's non-alcoholic beverage, thanks to its innovative flavors and delightful effervescence, and it's a customer favorite, too. Our taste tester actually said that it's one of the best sparkling drinks they've had in quite a long time; so if you're on the hunt for something memorable yet incredible, this canned drink might be your best bet.
It has a mix of coconut water, actual yuzu puree, carbon dioxide, and a couple of other ingredients to give it such a dynamic flavor — it's citrusy, zesty, sweet, and perfectly carbonated to give it a lift. It's not basic by any means and leaves you feeling refreshed. People say that they like to stock it in their fridge for hot days when they want to cool down, but that it's equally as fantastic any time of the year.
Buy: Coconut Water
If you prefer simplicity, then Trader Joe's Coconut Water is a must-have, too. It's refreshing and gets the job done when you're seeking electrolytes and potassium. We thought it had a clean and mild flavor that leans lightly sweet from the natural sugars in the coconut. It has a sugar content, but it's not overly cloying.
Coconut water is somewhat easy to locate, as it's available at various grocery stores, but the TJ's version has cost and convenience on its side. The 1-liter beverage is often cheaper when compared to other stores per ounce — ideal if you want a good bargain without buying in bulk. So, if you're heading to Trader Joe's to pick up some of your favorite snacks and prepped meals, make sure to add the coconut water to your cart. You can use coconut water in anything from oatmeal to curry to cocktails.
Skip: Organic Carrot Turmeric Juice Blend
You may spot the vibrant Organic Carrot Turmeric Juice Blend drink on the shelf and want to give it a try, but you should simply leave it right where it is. It certainly looks alluring with an all-organic lineup of carrot juice, black pepper, lemon juice, turmeric, and chili pepper powders. When we tried it, we didn't think it was bad per se, but it wasn't exactly our favorite, either. The carrot is a bit boring, and that's the main ingredient. It might be good in a Bloody Mary thanks to the peppery, lightly spiced notes, as a tomato alternative, but it's not too impressive.
Others, however, have much stronger opinions on why you should skip the juice; they share that they used to be long-time fans of the drink, but the formula possibly changed somewhere around 2024, resulting in an unpleasant product that tastes and smells rancid. They also mention that the color isn't as bold as it used to be.
Buy: Non-Dairy Chocolate Oat Beverage
The 32-ounce Non-Dairy Chocolate Oat Beverage received first place in a Trader Joe's non-dairy beverage ranking, but it also does well compared to other TJ's drinks. You don't even have to be a big chocolate milk fan to like it, as our writer shared they aren't usually too fond of the drink or TJ's regular oat milk in general.
This sipper stands out because it's made with cocoa, oats, and cane sugar. This combination creates a wonderfully chocolatey base and a velvety consistency that makes it easy to sip on. We like that it's balanced: not too thick but not too watery, either. The oat flavor isn't prominent thanks to the earthy sweetness of the cocoa. Try it with your favorite cereal in place of plain milk, add it to your coffee, or even include it in your next batch of chocolate pudding. It's a lot more adaptable than you might initially think.
Buy: Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water
Make sure to grab a bottle or two of the Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water on your next hunt through Trader Joe's aisles. You can find it alongside the other non-refrigerated sparkling beverages, but this flavor was our favorite among the rest of TJ's sparkling water options.
It stood out to our taste tester because of its flavor, of course, which is balanced, fruity, and playful. The raspberry and lime bring a fresh levity that makes it pleasant for all ages, whereas plain sparkling water may not fare well with kids. We also like that it's not a flavor combo that you typically see. It has a juice-like essence but without the sugar; that means it's light enough to sip on with a heavy dinner, but flavorful enough to drink on its own. It's not overwhelming and seems to be the best of fruity and zesty.
Skip: Italian Sparkling Mineral Water
The Italian Sparkling Mineral Water has a gentle flavor with a barely-there natural sweetness, but it doesn't stand out enough to justify a recommendation. It's not offensive, but it's nowhere near the best mineral water out there, and it's not the best among Trader Joe's sparkling waters, either. We'd simply recommend sticking to another mineral water brand like Sanpellegrino or Mountain Valley, rather than getting it at Trader Joe's.
TJ's used to sell Gerolsteiner (a German mineral water brand), which offered a pleasant mineral taste and carbonation, but the company doesn't seem to carry it at the moment — it faced some recalls in 2025 because of cracked and damaged bottles. You may want to skip the plain TJ's-branded sparkling waters altogether since the next one isn't any better. If you're a sparkling water connoisseur, just buy your favorite brand instead.
Skip: Plain Sparkling Water
While the Italian Sparkling Water was mediocre at best, the TJ's Plain Sparkling Water came in last among the competition for a couple of reasons. This beverage is quite intensely carbonated (which may be favorable for some), but the taste is the biggest drawback. It unfortunately has a plasticky flavor after sipping that makes it wholly unappealing.
That's another big reason why the flavored Trader Joe's brand sparkling waters fared better, including the favorite that we mentioned earlier. The plain water isn't good enough to sip on its own and may be better covered up by mixing with juice or a fresh squeeze of lime. Don't confuse it for the TJ's Plain Mineral Water, which has a nearly identical packaging — people have complained that tastes funky, too, though. Life's too short to drink subpar drinks, so you can feel confident in leaving this on the shelf.
Buy: Organic Jalapeño Limeade
In the battle of Trader Joe's juices, the Organic Jalapeño Limeade beat out the competition. Made with water, lime juice, sugar, jalapeño powder, and other natural flavors, this juice is perfect for summer parties and cocktails. It's the perfect addition to a spicy margarita, but we can't help but sip it on its own. It has that marvelous tangy, sweet, and spicy blend of the titular ingredients to make it utterly irresistible.
While not overpoweringly spicy, you might not love it if you're not a fan of heat. It's incredible in a glass with a bunch of ice to further cool it down. Customers love this drink and find that it's incredibly versatile in cocktails and mocktails. They say it works well with tequila or vodka for an alcoholic drink, but others like to blend it with sparkling water and muddled cucumber and mint for a rejuvenating libation. It's a seasonal item, so you won't find it in stores during the off-season. But you should pick up a couple of bottles next time you see them.
Buy: Tangerine Juice
Move out of the way, orange juice: Tangerine juice deserves its moment to shine. This sipper is incredible and beloved by many shoppers, ourselves included. Some comments on social media call it their favorite item from Trader Joe's of all time (not just when it comes to beverages), while others share that they don't usually drink juice, but make an exception for this one.
The tangerine juice is a marvelous blend of tangy and sweet — the best of both worlds. You might end up drinking the entire thing all at once. It's like a better version of orange juice, which can often be too acidic, leaving a trail of heartburn after each sip. Our writer said this is surprisingly complex, given that it's made only of tangerines. Try incorporating this beverage into your morning routine or your next mimosa; you won't miss OJ at all.
Skip: Organic Non-Dairy Rice Beverage
Unfortunately, Trader Joe's has some clear misses, and the Organic Non-Dairy Rice Beverage is one of them. This drink is strangely sweet despite the fact that no sugar or artificial sweeteners are listed in the ingredients. The texture leans toward the chalky side, so it doesn't provide a creaminess that you might expect (or desire). Our Tasting Table writer mentioned that its taste could be masked in other things, like a smoothie. Therefore, it doesn't seem worth the cost as an add-in-only item.
Its packaging and flavor have changed over the years, with consumers saying that it seems inexplicably different. Others share that when they've added it to things like oatmeal, their food ultimately tasted unpleasant. If you used to enjoy previous iterations of the non-dairy rice drink, customers have had to say their goodbyes and pay their respects to the one they once loved.
Buy: Boatswain Hazy IPA
The Boatswain Hazy IPA (which is pronounced BOE-sun, apparently) comes with high praise in a Trader Joe's beer ranking. It's the ideal pick for IPA lovers with fruity and tropical notes and an approachable 6.1% ABV. It's pretty hoppy with a slight bitterness (as you might expect from a hazy IPA), but Trader Joe's also notes that it has a creamy mouthfeel to round out the profile.
Drinkers mention it's fragrant, makes for easy sipping, and is a good beer overall. The price is compelling, too. The beer aisle is usually all the way at the end of Trader Joe's, so it's easy to skip the offerings if you only head to the store for your favorite snack and frozen foods. Check out the Boatswain Hazy IPA next time you're there. Depending on your store and city ordinance, you can open a package to take out one beer for purchase — but just ask to be sure. That means you don't have to commit to a full pack if you don't end up loving it.
Buy: Simpler Times Lager
Don't lag on this generic-looking beer from Trader Joe's. Some of the beers are especially captivating, and the Simple Times Lager is high among them. A 12-ounce can has 6.2% alcohol by volume. It's not extraordinarily high, but it's not low, either. Several years ago, it had a higher ABV at 6.8%, so it was reformulated, and now it's a tad lighter.
It is a fantastic medium beer that won't leave you feeling heavy and full. Reviews note that it's a crisp, affordable option worth trying. Our writer preferred it over Budweiser in a head-to-head taste test, noting that it has a yeasty profile and an amber color that is not quite as light as you might expect in a typical lager. It can work with an array of food pairings, but it's perfect to sip on to cool off on a hot day. Granted, this beer might not suit everyone's taste buds, but it's worth purchasing if you like to test out different beers.
Skip: To the Power of Seven Purple Organic Juice Blend
Perhaps the wordiness of a drink like To the Power of Seven Purple Organic Juice Blend is meant to distract the public from the taste. At first glance, it may seem like there's a lot going on in this juice, as it's a combination of red grape, pomegranate, cranberry, tart cherry, purple carrot, blueberry, and black mulberry. Despite the unique and compelling ingredients, cranberry comes in the strongest. At that point, you might as well get straight cranberry juice and skip this.
Others think that it tastes like prune juice mixed with grape jelly. We didn't think the seven juices offered a cohesive flavor and would recommend other iterations of TJ's To the Power line, such as the green or red options. The former of which has a delicious blend of earthy, tangy, and sweet flavors.
Buy: Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda
Trader Joe's released two prebiotic sodas on the last day of 2025, so they are still quite new as of January 2026. There's the Strawberry Vanilla and the Cherry Cola. We liked both when we tried them in a taste test, but some customers shared that the cherry one has an artificial flavor that makes it unenjoyable. That's why we wanted to focus on recommending the Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda, with its fruit-forward and floral profile.
The soda contains 4 grams of sugar and includes cane sugar, monk fruit, and stevia. The carbonation adds to the experience, as long as you drink it out of the can. If you prefer less fizz, you can cut down on some of the bubbles by pouring it into a glass. The price is more affordable than competitors like Olipop or Poppi, too. It's certainly worth picking up a can to try it for yourself.
Skip: Non-Dairy Oat Beverage
Trader Joe's non-dairy options weren't a standout for us. Several faced problems, including the 32-ounce Non-Dairy Oat Beverage — not to be confused with the 64-ounce refrigerated oat beverage that looks similar but is totally different. The texture of the former isn't pleasant, leaving a chalky trail down your throat after taking a gulp. It has a thin, watery consistency that doesn't invoke the typical thick and rich oat milk vibes we're used to — and you can see that slightly see-through appearance in the photo.
The flavor isn't very good and may affect anything you use it in, whether that's coffee, cereal, or a bowl of oatmeal. Instead, you may want to try the Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage when it's seasonally available, thanks to the subtle flavor and balance of the pumpkin and oats. It's several steps up from the plain oat drink.
Methodology
Almost all of these items were tasted firsthand by our team at Tasting Table. The drinks that you should purchase ranked particularly high in past taste tests and were deemed delicious, flavorful, and a delight to drink. Skippable items were unpleasant, underwhelming, or faced other issues. We also occasionally sought out information and reviews from the public on social media to back up our opinions.
In addition to highly or poorly rated beverages, we wanted to make sure we included various options, such as fruit juices, carbonated water, non-dairy drinks, and others, to give you more to choose from. When there is such a vast array of options at Trader Joe's, there's no point in wasting your money on a beverage that doesn't hit the spot. You can feel confident that you're getting something worth sipping on with the must-buys.