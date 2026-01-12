10 Beverages To Buy At Trader Joe's And 7 To Skip

Trader Joe's has so many options that it can be difficult to wrap your head around the scope. It's easy to go there for your favorites, but somehow, some way, there's always something new to be discovered. We wanted to dive into the world of TJ's drinks to give you the low-down on the beverages that you should definitely get, as well as which sippers you should avoid entirely.

Our team at Tasting Table has tried nearly all of these, giving their honest critiques to help you save time and money in the aisles of Trader Joe's. Yes, that means we've sampled dozens upon dozens of beverages to determine the best from the worst. But we also backed up our thoughts and findings with information garnered from public reviews. We'll cover non-dairy drinks, sparkling waters, beers, juices, and more, to give you a range of options to choose from. We think you may find a new favorite hidden among the ranks. Cheers to Trader Joe's and only sipping on good drinks.