Trader Joe's Simpler Times Lager Vs Budweiser: A New King Of Beers May Rise

While Trader Joe's certainly has no shortage of original and innovative products (especially in the snack and frozen appetizers departments), the chain is also well-known for creating "dupes" of popular name-brand products. These proprietary-brand versions are often cheaper than their more famous counterparts, though they ultimately bear similar flavor profiles and serving sizes. For example, check out Trader Joe's dupes of Takis, which are chili-and-lime-flavored rolled tortilla chips that are notably similar to the Mexican originals — or take a closer look at the grocery chain's Fancy Cheese Crunchies, which look and taste quite a bit like Cheetos.

As it turns out, TJ's dupes aren't limited to the snack department, and if you've ever taken a gander at the alcohol section of the store (and more specifically, the selection of Trader Joe's beer), then you might have noticed some familiar-yet-different brews. Perhaps the most notable dupe is Trader Joe's Simpler Times Lager, which one could argue mimics several inexpensive name-brand lagers out there. Upon closer inspection, Simpler Times may share the most similarities with Budweiser, an American staple in the world of cheap and readily available beers.

While Simpler Times may be something of a Budweiser dupe, does it give the classic lager a run for its money? We put the two brews to the test, tasting them side by side to determine which one is better and well worth your hard-earned beer money.