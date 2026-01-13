The Costco subreddit r/costco has nearly 2 million weekly visitors, and one of the most frequently debated issues among members is Costco's selection of freezers. Devoted shoppers routinely recommend garage and home freezers to others, and customers regularly ask for advice on which size or model to purchase. In fact, among all of the major kitchen appliances you can buy at Costco, the store's chest and upright freezers are often recommended.mIn a Reddit post made at the end of December 2026, a new Costco member in the United States asked, "I'm visiting Costco for the first time tomorrow ... as a first timer, what do you recommend I check out?" In a response with over 100 upvotes, another member said, "Remember. There's no shame in buying a deep freezer your first visit." Another concurred and said, "It took us about 3-4 visits, but we ended up buying two."

Depending on your location and the time of year, Costco warehouses carry a couple of different types of freezers. Right now, the website shows two Hisense garage-ready upright freezers available at most U.S. warehouses for pickup or delivery. If you shop online, however, you can pick from over 20 different sizes and models from top freezer brands, including Frigidaire, GE, Hamilton Beach, Hisense, Maytag, Midea, and Samsung. Costco offers free delivery and installation for most major kitchen appliances, and during checkout, you can choose a delivery date and time window. Costco's white glove appliance delivery service, combined with a two-year warranty, haul-away service, and installation, makes the process seamless and helps you avoid the hassle of trying to figure out how to get a huge box home on your own.