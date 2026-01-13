First Time Going To Costco? Devoted Shoppers Say You Should Invest In This Big Ticket Item
The Costco subreddit r/costco has nearly 2 million weekly visitors, and one of the most frequently debated issues among members is Costco's selection of freezers. Devoted shoppers routinely recommend garage and home freezers to others, and customers regularly ask for advice on which size or model to purchase. In fact, among all of the major kitchen appliances you can buy at Costco, the store's chest and upright freezers are often recommended.mIn a Reddit post made at the end of December 2026, a new Costco member in the United States asked, "I'm visiting Costco for the first time tomorrow ... as a first timer, what do you recommend I check out?" In a response with over 100 upvotes, another member said, "Remember. There's no shame in buying a deep freezer your first visit." Another concurred and said, "It took us about 3-4 visits, but we ended up buying two."
Depending on your location and the time of year, Costco warehouses carry a couple of different types of freezers. Right now, the website shows two Hisense garage-ready upright freezers available at most U.S. warehouses for pickup or delivery. If you shop online, however, you can pick from over 20 different sizes and models from top freezer brands, including Frigidaire, GE, Hamilton Beach, Hisense, Maytag, Midea, and Samsung. Costco offers free delivery and installation for most major kitchen appliances, and during checkout, you can choose a delivery date and time window. Costco's white glove appliance delivery service, combined with a two-year warranty, haul-away service, and installation, makes the process seamless and helps you avoid the hassle of trying to figure out how to get a huge box home on your own.
The best upright or chest freezer to buy at Costco, according to Reddit
Among the many online posts asking for or offering advice on Costco freezers, one of the most commonly recommended brands is Midea. In Reddit thread about Costco's Midea 7 cubic foot deep freezer, an employee at Costco's Business Center wrote, "They are one of our most bought freezers. I think I've seen 1 returned in the 4 years I've been in this building. We sell probably a good 20 a week." Whether you choose a chest or upright freezer depends on the amount of space you have and the size of the items you plan on freezing. Should you choose a chest freezer, Reddit also has some great tips for how to keep your chest freezer organized without all the bulk, including using plastic milk crates, sliding baskets, and Ikea HALLBAR containers.
Redditors' opinions are mixed on the usefulness and lifespan of upright freezers with plastic drawers. While some people love how little space they take up and find them incredibly easy to use and organize, others complain that the size of the drawers limits how much food can fit in it, and that the drawers crack or break quickly. However, on the Costco website, the two highest-rated freezers are upright freezers: the Samsung 11.4 cubic foot convertible upright freezer for $899.99 and the GE 14.1 cubic foot garage-ready upright freezer for $849.99. The Hisense 13.6 cubic foot garage-ready convertible upright freezer, which is just $499.99, is also highly rated. The best chest freezers according to reviews on the Costco website are from Frigidaire and GE.