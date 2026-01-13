The Sam's Club Soup Copycat Reviewers Like Better Than The Real Deal

Sam's Club is one of the original wholesalers with a cult following to rival even the mighty Costco. Like any good grocery store, the Sam's Club store-brand Member's Mark offers many great products at a fraction of the price of their name brand counterparts. And the Member's Mark Broccoli Cheddar soup is a total copycat of Panera Bread's beloved version. According to diehard fans, it might even surpass it. Sam's Club customers posted tons of gushing 5-star reviews on the website for Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup. One shared that it's "the best soup I have ever purchased that I did not make. Very creamy and cheesy and a lot of broccoli. This soup does not need anything added to it." Another went so far as to say that it's better than homemade soup, making for an effortless, comforting, and incredibly hearty lunch or dinner.

Many happy customers deemed Member's Mark the best dupe for the more well-known broccoli cheddar soup, which is without a doubt the best store-bought Panera Bread soup, according to our ranking. In fact, many customers think that the Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup actually outshines its name brand dupe. As one customer argued, it's "wonderfully creamy with pieces of broccoli you can actually see and compared to Panara [sic]," while another pointed out that it "did not water down while I was eating it which is my issue with the Panera soup." Considering Panera's broccoli cheddar soup also costs more than double what Sam's Club charges for the same amount of product, the dupe is better for your tastebuds and wallet.