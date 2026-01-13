The Sam's Club Soup Copycat Reviewers Like Better Than The Real Deal
Sam's Club is one of the original wholesalers with a cult following to rival even the mighty Costco. Like any good grocery store, the Sam's Club store-brand Member's Mark offers many great products at a fraction of the price of their name brand counterparts. And the Member's Mark Broccoli Cheddar soup is a total copycat of Panera Bread's beloved version. According to diehard fans, it might even surpass it. Sam's Club customers posted tons of gushing 5-star reviews on the website for Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup. One shared that it's "the best soup I have ever purchased that I did not make. Very creamy and cheesy and a lot of broccoli. This soup does not need anything added to it." Another went so far as to say that it's better than homemade soup, making for an effortless, comforting, and incredibly hearty lunch or dinner.
Many happy customers deemed Member's Mark the best dupe for the more well-known broccoli cheddar soup, which is without a doubt the best store-bought Panera Bread soup, according to our ranking. In fact, many customers think that the Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup actually outshines its name brand dupe. As one customer argued, it's "wonderfully creamy with pieces of broccoli you can actually see and compared to Panara [sic]," while another pointed out that it "did not water down while I was eating it which is my issue with the Panera soup." Considering Panera's broccoli cheddar soup also costs more than double what Sam's Club charges for the same amount of product, the dupe is better for your tastebuds and wallet.
Ways to upgrade and accompany Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup
Sam's Club's Member's Mark broccoli cheddar soup is delicious as is, but there are always ways to give store-bought soup a homemade touch for the ultimate comforting upgrade. And making additions couldn't be simpler as they might already be sitting in your pantry or fridge. If the soup needs a bit more heat, you can add a spoonful of store-bought chili oil. Both Member's Mark and Panera Bread's broccoli cheese soups contain mustard and pepper sauce, but you can always add a bit more of each to cut through the cheesy richness. A squeeze of lemon juice or a dash of white wine vinegar is another great option for bringing a zesty tang to a heavy, hearty soup like this. Likewise, some soy, Tamari, or Worcestershire sauce would instill an umami richness that this soup never knew it needed.
If you want a textural contrast, add some crunchy croutons like these cheesy, garlicky croutons that take just 15 minutes to bake. Of course, it's always great to crumble your favorite brand of potato chips over a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup for an effortlessly delicious garnish. For a crispy, smoky, and more savory element, sprinkle a handful of bacon bits on top. If you don't have enough soup left over for another full meal, you can use it as a creamy filling for your next baked potato. It would also be the easiest solution for an on-the-fly broccoli, cheese, and rice casserole with minimal additional effort.