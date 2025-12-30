This Is Without A Doubt The Best Store-Bought Panera Bread Soup
Panera Bread may be named after its glutinous offerings, but that eponymous bread is (arguably) best-enjoyed when dunked into a steaming bowl of soup. With Panera Bread's supermarket line of premade soups, fans can enjoy a taste of their go-to soups without hitting the drive-thru. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine store-bought Panera Bread soup flavors, the chain's iconic broccoli cheddar soup swept the competition. That hallowed-dunk experience has entered the home sphere and it doesn't get better than broccoli cheddar.
A satiny mix of chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, seasonings, and cheese sauce, Panera's popular broccoli cheese soup is made all the more impressive for its well-executed simplicity. As we mentioned in our review, we're wowed by the "well-balanced" broth, with a mouthfeel that's uniquely creamy "but not one that's quite as thick and rich as a chowder." On the palate, "There's also plenty of savory cheddar flavor in the broth [...] and the broccoli helped add a certain textural goodness," creating a bite that's lusciously cheesy without leaning boring or one-note. All in all, it's rich, tasty, and comforting, a cold weather classic served in accessible style. On the Target website, customers rave, "The best food ever," "cheesy and comforting," and "tastes just like ordering it at the restaurant!" Walmart shoppers agree that the packaged broccoli cheddar soup is comparable to Panera's restaurant offering.
Broccoli cheddar soup is a Panera classic for a reason
In a Reddit thread, foodies argue that even as the quality of some other offerings on Panera's menu have declined, its knockout broccoli cheddar soup remains a consistent draw. Commenters write, "It's the one thing at Panera that slaps consistently," and "Broccoli cheddar soup has to be one of the main reasons Panera is still open." Others praise the packaged grocery store version as a solid dupe for the soup foodies know and love from the restaurants.
At a Target in Chicago, a 16-ounce container of Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup costs $5.99; the same container costs $5.94 at a Windy City Walmart. It's a significantly budget-friendly swap, considering a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup from a Panera restaurant location in Chicago runs for a much steeper $8.99 (albeit, that bowl comes with a hunk of French baguette on the side). Plus, with broccoli cheddar, opting for the store-bought version doesn't mean sacrificing quality, or the distinctive flavor fans expect.
It makes sense that this fan-favorite Panera soup performs similarly well in its store-bought iteration. To complete the meal, try using that broccoli cheddar soup as a side dish to toothy pot roast or creamy mushroom risotto. Or, this savory "soup-erstar" could even be a satisfying meal on its own with a glass of dry white wine, especially when served in a toasty bread bowl.