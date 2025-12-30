This Is Without A Doubt The Best Store-Bought Panera Bread Soup

Panera Bread may be named after its glutinous offerings, but that eponymous bread is (arguably) best-enjoyed when dunked into a steaming bowl of soup. With Panera Bread's supermarket line of premade soups, fans can enjoy a taste of their go-to soups without hitting the drive-thru. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine store-bought Panera Bread soup flavors, the chain's iconic broccoli cheddar soup swept the competition. That hallowed-dunk experience has entered the home sphere and it doesn't get better than broccoli cheddar.

A satiny mix of chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, seasonings, and cheese sauce, Panera's popular broccoli cheese soup is made all the more impressive for its well-executed simplicity. As we mentioned in our review, we're wowed by the "well-balanced" broth, with a mouthfeel that's uniquely creamy "but not one that's quite as thick and rich as a chowder." On the palate, "There's also plenty of savory cheddar flavor in the broth [...] and the broccoli helped add a certain textural goodness," creating a bite that's lusciously cheesy without leaning boring or one-note. All in all, it's rich, tasty, and comforting, a cold weather classic served in accessible style. On the Target website, customers rave, "The best food ever," "cheesy and comforting," and "tastes just like ordering it at the restaurant!" Walmart shoppers agree that the packaged broccoli cheddar soup is comparable to Panera's restaurant offering.