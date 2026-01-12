Why A Home Depot Workbench Makes Sense As A Kitchen Island
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No one is an island, but everyone wants an island — in their kitchen, that is. If you have a larger kitchen, islands anchor the room's center and provide a spot for meal prep and eating. If you have an open floor-plan kitchen, they also serve as a border. If you have a smaller kitchen, an island can be a lifesaver, providing both additional counterspace and storage. No matter what kind of kitchen you have, an island improves it — but you do have to ensure it indeed fits your room's layout, your needs, and your budget, too. One totally unexpected but genius hack to check all those boxes might just be a Home Depot workbench.
First things first: the price. Depending on the size and functionality of the workbench you choose, you can expect to pay anywhere from about $350 to $1,200. While you could find a traditional kitchen island near the bottom of that range, it likely won't be a lasting, quality choice and may not offer the same storage and versatility. Kitchen islands from brands as well as established as Home Depot — from Pottery Barn to Bob's Discount Furniture — range from $800 to $2,600 and go even further up from there.
Then there's that aforementioned functionality. You can and should get much more from your kitchen island than just extra counterspace, and a Home Depot workbench has any standard piece of furniture beat with drawers, adjustable shelves, racks, outlets, wheels, and more.
How to find the right workbench for your kitchen
Even if you thought you couldn't have an island in your small kitchen, you can now by considering a workbench. You can find one small enough or easy to roll out of the way. This Husky mobile workbench measures 46 inches wide by 18 inches deep, and sells for $398. It has one shallow drawer perfect for utensils, plates, cutting boards, sheet pans, etc. — plus eight more drawers. It also boasts a handle and wheels for easy mobility. There's a power strip and USB ports so you can plug in various appliances, too.
Have more room for your island but short on dining space? Try this Husky tool storage bench with a table extension. At 46 inches wide, its wood surface can unfold to give you 51 inches of depth for a table. You can also find sleek options with more counterspace like this Husky standard duty bench that's 52 inches wide, 25 inches deep; or options with more storage space like this Husky heavy duty 18-drawer bench that's 72 inches wide, 24 inches deep, and has a surface that lifts up to reveal more room for utensils or other staples.
To choose your perfect kitchen island from Home Depot's workbenches, measure how much space you have. If you want to use it for dining, remember to measure the bar stools you want and factor their space requirements in. Aesthetically, Home Depot's workbenches feature attractive wooden surfaces — when matching kitchen islands to your existing countertops, this is a neutral choice that will fit most kitchens. Conveniently, these benches come in just about every color, so they will work wonders in any home.