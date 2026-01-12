Why A Home Depot Workbench Makes Sense As A Kitchen Island

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one is an island, but everyone wants an island — in their kitchen, that is. If you have a larger kitchen, islands anchor the room's center and provide a spot for meal prep and eating. If you have an open floor-plan kitchen, they also serve as a border. If you have a smaller kitchen, an island can be a lifesaver, providing both additional counterspace and storage. No matter what kind of kitchen you have, an island improves it — but you do have to ensure it indeed fits your room's layout, your needs, and your budget, too. One totally unexpected but genius hack to check all those boxes might just be a Home Depot workbench.

First things first: the price. Depending on the size and functionality of the workbench you choose, you can expect to pay anywhere from about $350 to $1,200. While you could find a traditional kitchen island near the bottom of that range, it likely won't be a lasting, quality choice and may not offer the same storage and versatility. Kitchen islands from brands as well as established as Home Depot — from Pottery Barn to Bob's Discount Furniture — range from $800 to $2,600 and go even further up from there.

Then there's that aforementioned functionality. You can and should get much more from your kitchen island than just extra counterspace, and a Home Depot workbench has any standard piece of furniture beat with drawers, adjustable shelves, racks, outlets, wheels, and more.