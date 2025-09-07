Small Kitchen? This Ikea Hack Creates The Island You Thought You Couldn't Have

If you have a small kitchen, you might wish that you could poof your furniture out of existence whenever you need extra room, then put it back just as easily. This is especially true for kitchen islands, which can be an obtrusive waste of square footage, despite how nice they look. But with the FÖRHÖJA kitchen cart from Ikea, you can have an island that not only moves wherever you want it, but can be put away in a snap.

This simple and chic cart not only has wheels that make it super easy to move, but it offers more storage space than many permanent islands. With two drawers and two open racks, you can conveniently store utensils, kitchen towels, dishes, alcohol bottles, and more. At just over ​​39 inches long and 16 inches wide, the surface gives you plenty of extra workspace, and the material is a light-colored birchwood that meshes well with most kitchens. You could also paint this table to make it match your decor even better.

The FÖRHÖJA cart matches up with tips from interior designers on how to make a small kitchen feel luxe, such as making your decor functional and getting creative with hiding items. If you need room to cook or clean, just roll your island out of the kitchen or inside a closet. With a nearly five-star rating out of over 400 reviews, this is easily one of the best products that will make your small kitchen more functional.