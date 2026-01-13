This One Paris Baguette Pastry Easily Outshines The Rest

When you can't hop on a flight to experience a traditional breakfast in France, Paris Baguette provides a more convenient option. The French-style bakery chain offers an assortment of treats and drinks that can have you sampling the good life, as long as you know what to order. To help circumnavigate any early morning pastry faux pas, one of our Tasting Table writers ate and ranked nine pastries at Paris Baguette. One was a clear winner, and our writer isn't the only one who thinks so.

Chaussons aux Pommes is basically an apple turnover. Paris Baguette's version is made with a buttery, flaky puff pastry that is packed with a sweet apple filling. Our writer noted the shiny glazed surface and scalloped edges before waxing poetic about the taste of the apple filling and wishing there was more of it. For another customer, Paris Baguette's Chaussons aux Pommes was perfectly laminated and buttery, and the glossy surface led to a tender and toothsome bite that stood out from other menu items.

Though one YouTuber initially described the pastry as "not much there," the experience of a buttery, crumbly, and flaky pastry won the sampler over, and the reviewer described the apple filling as deliciously sweet and tart. Just like our writer, this customer wanted more of the filling and ultimately rated the order an 8 out of 10. A separate customer echoed the shared sentiment that there isn't enough apple pie filling in the pastry.