This Ginger-Forward Mocktail Gets A Kick From One Unexpected Ingredient

There are tons of reasons to drink less, whether you're doing Dry January, committing to a lifestyle change, or just want to explore the incredible world of non-alcoholic beverages. Though, there can be a hiccup in getting started, as recreating the refreshing, nuanced, and complex qualities of alcoholic beverages without the booze can be tricky. One excellent place to get started is with this spicy cranberry mule mocktail, which gets its kick from a not-so-unique ingredient: jalapeños.

Jalapeños offer this refreshing non-alcoholic drink numerous layers of sensory and flavor complexity. Since its base is comprised of ginger beer, cranberry juice, and honey, the scales can tip very sweet. The muddled jalapeños offer a bright pop of flavor and spice that cuts through the sweetness and balances the NA bevvy. The back-of-mouth heat it offers can also stimulate the burn of alcohol and slow down your sipping, making it an excellent ingredient to play with if you're looking to develop your NA drink-making repertoire.