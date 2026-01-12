Put Your Dutch Oven In The Dishwasher, And You Just Might Ruin It

The Dutch oven is one of the most versatile cooking vessels that anyone can have in their home kitchen. There are so many ways to use it – from whipping up crusty homemade bread to Dutch oven recipes for soup, pot roast, and more. But in order to keep it in good working condition, you have to dedicate time to cleaning and caring for it.

One of the most common mistakes that people make with Dutch ovens, per cookbook author and culinary instructor Francesca Montillo, is putting their Dutch oven in the dishwasher. While one trip through the dishwasher may not be the end of the world, repeatedly relying on this appliance will cause the enameled finish to dull.

Montillo instead recommended washing the Dutch oven by hand with mild soap or simmering it with baking soda and water to remove built-on crud. As you wash your Dutch oven, be sure to inspect its surfaces for cracks and chips, as this may affect the longevity of your beloved pot.