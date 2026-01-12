Put Your Dutch Oven In The Dishwasher, And You Just Might Ruin It
The Dutch oven is one of the most versatile cooking vessels that anyone can have in their home kitchen. There are so many ways to use it – from whipping up crusty homemade bread to Dutch oven recipes for soup, pot roast, and more. But in order to keep it in good working condition, you have to dedicate time to cleaning and caring for it.
One of the most common mistakes that people make with Dutch ovens, per cookbook author and culinary instructor Francesca Montillo, is putting their Dutch oven in the dishwasher. While one trip through the dishwasher may not be the end of the world, repeatedly relying on this appliance will cause the enameled finish to dull.
Montillo instead recommended washing the Dutch oven by hand with mild soap or simmering it with baking soda and water to remove built-on crud. As you wash your Dutch oven, be sure to inspect its surfaces for cracks and chips, as this may affect the longevity of your beloved pot.
Dutch ovens are hand-wash only
Avoiding the dishwasher isn't the only tip you need to keep in mind when cleaning your Dutch oven. You should also avoid rapid temperature changes, such as washing it while it's still hot, to prevent damaging the ceramic coating. You'll also want to leave the steel wool for another occasion; this abrasive material can scratch and damage the inside of your Dutch oven, causing it to be less nonstick over time.
Your Dutch oven cleaning protocol may also depend on the type of Dutch oven you're using. For example, you should never put cast iron anything into the dishwasher, as it can rust and lose any built-up seasoning. But the care doesn't stop at just hand-washing cast iron Dutch ovens; you'll also need to season them as you would a cast iron skillet to ensure that they stay nonstick and rust-free for as long as possible.