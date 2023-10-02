10 Crucial Tips For Cleaning Your Dutch Oven

Every time you turn around, it always seems as if there's a new kitchen gadget touted as the next step in cookware evolution. From oil-free frying to boiling plastic bags, there's no limit to the human imagination when it comes to culinary possibilities. That said, as impressive as innovation can be, practical time-tested cookware is often more impressive. Take Dutch ovens for example: The design is simple, it's sturdy, and no additional attachments are required. It's a wonderful piece of cookware that can last you a lifetime — if you take care of it.

Along with being super durable, Dutch ovens can be used for indoor and outdoor meals. There are several types that each offer distinct benefits: Cast iron, enameled, and stainless steel are popular varieties. They also come in a wide assortment of color options. That's why they're so fun to cook with. There is a catch though; Dutch ovens require maintenance. Using them incorrectly can drastically shorten the lifespan. Unlike other cookware, you can't just toss them into the washer and walk away. From how you cook with them, to how you clean them, Dutch ovens deserve special attention.

The extra bit of care is totally worth it though. Whether you use it weekly or have let it acquire dust in your cabinet, you should know these crucial tips for cleaning your Dutch oven.