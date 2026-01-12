Make Butter Pasta Even Better With This Extra-Savory Swap

Buttered noodles are one of the best comfort food dishes out there. There is something very homey about eating the slippery-slidey and carby pasta noodles topped with a copious amount of rich, salty butter. While much of the beauty of this dish is in its simplicity, there are numerous ways to doctor up your buttered pasta to give it a more sophisticated and adult flavor, and you can make yours extra savory by adding anchovies.

Rather than adding whole filets to your dish, you'll want to whip up a 3-ingredient anchovy butter by cooking the anchovies on a stove with some melted butter until they dissolve. Then, after it's cooled, you'll simply add the melted butter to a separate container of softened butter and parsley. When you're ready to serve, add a scoop to the top of your noodles and dive in. The umami, salty essence from the anchovies will balance the richness of the butter and add a layer of complexity to this dish.